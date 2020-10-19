Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – Ronin Techniques Guide

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends may allow an extra three players to join the battle, but that doesn’t make the co-op mode any less challenging than the single player campaign. Ensuring group diversity and proper class skill utilization is key in overcoming the Mongol presence and supernatural entities.

The Ronin is one of four available classes. The Ronin class is at the heart of cooperative play, thanks to a series of buffs and nerfs scattered throughout their skillset. Controlling the effectiveness of ally attacks and diminishing the potency of enemy strikes can be critical in overwhelming situations. Support players will feel right at home in this role.

Ronin Techniques

Name Type Rank Unlock Resolve Cost/Base Cooldown Description Breath of Izanami Ultimate N/A 3 Resolve Revive all downed allies Spirit Animal Class Ability 1 65 Seconds Summon a friendly dog companion for a short amount of time Healing Incense Class Ability 10 42 Seconds Deploy a small pot of incense that heals nearby allies Enhanced Ghost Weapons Perk 1 2 N/A Increase damage from all Ghost Weapons by 50% Weakening Burst Perk 1 7 1 Resolve Weaken enemies so they deal 25% less damage and take 25% more damage Ronin Unleashed Perk 1 14 N/A Decrease class ability cooldown by 15% Staggering Imposition Perk 2 3 N/A Increase Stagger damage inflicted by 15% Resolve Increase Perk 2 9 N/A Increase max Resolve by 1 Quick Regen Perk 2 16 N/A Increase healing received and health regen by 50% Soothing Breath Perk 3 5 N/A Breath of Izanami now also applies a heal over time to all players for 8 seconds Fire Breath Perk 3 11 N/A Breath of Izanami now also ignites enemies near all players Legendary Perk 3 18 N/A Increases the number of Legendary items you can equip by 1

*Note that only one perk can be slotted for each category that has multiple options: Class Ability, Perk 1, Perk 2, Perk 3

