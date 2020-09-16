Ghost Recon Breakpoint: How to Unlock the FAL

Ghost Recon Breakpoint has released Title Update 3.0 and with it comes a handful of new weapons. The FAL now joins the ranks of the Ghosts’ arsenal. Whereas Ghost Recon Wildlands finally introduced the weapon through a Year 2 Club reward bundle, Breakpoint makes acquisition far easier. Here is how to add this hard-hitting weapon to your selections.

Unlocking the FAL – Maria’s Shop

Unlike the main game weapon unlocks, obtaining the FAL does not require locating a weapon blueprint in one of the countless caches scattered across Auroa. In fact, the only prerequisite is tied to Skell Credits. Assuming you have a decent stockpile of Skell Credits, head to Erewhon in the Mount Hodgson province. Once inside the cave hideout, locate Maria’s Shop in the center of camp. Interact with Maria, select “Shop,” and tab over to the Build Weapons section. Here you will find a list of available blueprints for purchase.

With Title Update 3.0 installed, the FAL will now appear in the lineup. The gun costs 15,000 Skell Credits to purchase. If you are short on the in-game currency, there are multiple ways to achieve a decent sum in little time, which are listed below:

Unique Plunders: Notable locations on the map often include a Unique Plunders designation when highlighted. Here you can see how many Skell Credits, if any, are hidden in a given spot. Unmarked caches and unique Skell-specific caches award credits, ranging from a few hundred to several thousand.

Missions: For newer players, simply progressing through missions will award Skell Credits. The enemies encountered along the way also have a chance of dropping small bundles. Chances are that those who have spent time clearing out the main campaign and previous two episodes already have credits sitting in reserve, perhaps waiting for a day like today. For Year 1 Pass owners still in need of a boost, the targets pending elimination in Episode 3 award a total of more than 20,000 Skell Credits upon being wiped out.

Selling Items: If you would prefer not to even leave Erewhon to accrue the needed cash alternative, Maria is more than happy to take any desirables off of your hands. Excess Consumables and Resources can be parted with to line your virtual wallet with ease.

Nomad’s available weapons will quickly expand another slot. The powerful assault rifle can now be used against the hostile forces of Auroa. For more Ghost Recon Breakpoint tips, check out our Guides page and expand the game in the right-hand column.