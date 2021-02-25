Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Umbral Tree Guide – What Should You Choose?

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is the return of what was once thought to be a dead series after a number of years and it managed to do a good job at bringing the classic style to the present. As seen in many modern games, one of the additions this time around is a skill tree that you can use to unlock new magic and skills while playing to help Arthur on his quest. There are definitely some of these that are better than others and this Umbral Tree guide will help answer the question of what should you choose in your playthrough.

Umbral Tree Guide – What Should You Choose?

In case you aren’t sure how to access the Umbral Tree in the first place, this can be done from the level select map. Just press X when here and it will bring you to the screen. Once you are to the tree, you will notice that there are 25 different orbs on the tree that you can select from. However, you cannot just pick any from the tree at the get go, but rather have to start from the bottom and make your way up on either side. To start off, we’ll list each of the upgrades that you can get from the tree and their Umbral Bee cost.

Thunderstorm I (1 Umbral Bee) – Call the power of thunder unto Arthur’s body to unleash a hailstorm of bolts in four directions.

Firewall I (1 Umbral Bee) – Ignites two walls of flame to Arthur’s left and right.

Emboulden I (3 Umbral Bees) – Temporarily turn into a small boulder. Roll around to crush enemies.

Transmogrifrog I (3 Umbral Bees) – Turns all enemies on screen into frogs. Ineffective against bosses or large monsters.

Boxer Boxers (3 Umbral Bees) – Triples the power of Arthur’s first attack after being stripped down to his boxers.

Medusa I (3 Umbral Bees) – Temporarily turns on-screen enemies to stone, making them climbable. Only effective on small enemies. Foes defeated in this sate will sometimes drop items.

Doppelganger I (4 Umbral Bees) – Temporarily reproduces a mirror image of Arthur who will join him in attacking.

Firewall II (4 Umbral Bees) – Ignites two towering walls of flame to Arthur’s left and right.

Thunderstorm II (4 Umbral Bees) – Call the power of thunder unto Arthur’s body to unleash a hailstorm of bolts in all directions.

Kitted Out I (5 Umbral Bees) – Increase inventory space to carry two weapons at once. Switch equipped weapon with X.

Resurrection I (5 Umbral Bees) – Grants a chance of being revived after falling in battle.

Quickening I (5 Umbral Bees) – Quicken Arthur’s movements for a period of time.

Transmogrifog II (10 Umbral Bees) – Turns all enemies on screen, including large monsters, into frogs. Ineffective against bosses.

Medusa II (10 Umbral Bees) – Temporarily turns on-screen enemies to stone, making them climbable. Also affects mid-tier enemies. Foes will stay in this state longer and sometimes drop items when defeated.

Treasure Eye I (10 Umbral Bees) – Displays hints as to where treasures chests can, with the right action, be made to appear on-screen.

Quick Cast (10 Umbral Bees) – Reduces the amount of charging required when casting a spell.

Treasure Eye II (12 Umbral Bees) – Reveals one hidden treasure chest.

Umbral Net (12 Umbral Bees) – Cast a magic net to catch all Umbral Bees and Money Bees on screen.

Doppelganger II (13 Umbral Bees) – Temporarily reproduces two mirror images of the Arthur who will join him in attacking.

Quickening II (13 Umbral Bees) – Quicken Arthur’s movements for a longer period of time.

Emboulden II (13 Umbral Bees) – Temporarily turn into a large boulder. Attack and defense are enhanced while transformed.

Kitted Out II (15 Umbral Bees) – Increase inventory space to carry three weapons at once. Switch equipped weapon with X.

Thunderstorm III (20 Umbral Bees) – Call forth a deluge of holy water to attack all visible enemies. This spell, and this spell alone, also affects boss monsters.

Resurrection II (20 Umbral Bees) – Improves the chance of being revived after falling in battle.

Armormend (30 Umbral Bees) – Restore Arthur’s Knight Armor. Can also be used to turn Knight Armor into Golden Knight Armor.

As you can see, there are a variety of different options for you to choose from, with some being magic spells and others being skills. I highly recommend trying to go for the Kitted Out upgrades as early as possible, at least for the first one. This allows you to hold more than one weapon, which makes it easier to keep one waiting in the wings for when you need it.

Picking just the right magic spells can also be important too, with Thunderstorm III being the only one that can actually deal damage to bosses. It is recommended to grab some different spells, though I’d stay away from some like Emboulden. That one is too limited to where you are on the ground, making it less than effective in a lot of areas in the game. Quick Cast would be very effective at only 10 Bees, but it’s one of the highest up the Umbral Tree that you can get, so it might not be worth trying unless you are just flushed with Umbral Bees.

That’s our Umbral Tree guide with some details and recommendations on what should you choose when it comes to Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection. There are many different routes to take here and best of luck surviving this very tough game.