God of War Ragnarok Chaos Spark Locations: How to Collect All 6

Players can find many items in God of War Ragnarok to upgrade their weapons to their strongest form. For the Leviathan axe, you need to collect Frozen Flames, and for the Blades of Chaos, it is required to find Chaos Flame. In addition to those items, there are also Chaos Sparks scattered through the nine realms, where if you collect all of them, you can upgrade your Blades of Chaos even further. There are six Chaos Sparks available, and this guide will give you the precise location of each so you can make your Blades even stronger.

Where to Find All Chaos Sparks in God of War Ragnarok

There is a high chance that you will run into numerous of these Chaos Sparks by just playing the main story. These are the easier ones to find, but others require players to go off the main path and explore further. Each one of these spark locations will have players fighting the Hateful boss, who come from a Draugr hole. Here are all six Chaos sparks locations.

Chaos Spark Locations:

Svartalfheim: There is a Chaos Spark located behind the Watchtower. You know you are getting close when you encounter the Hateful boss fight.

Svartalfheim: Head to the Applecore region of this realm, where you will see rocks hanging above. Your support partner can shoot these rocks down and continue to the broken door afterward. Go through the waterfall and grapple over, where there is a door to the right. A Draugr hole is here where you need to fight the Hateful.

Alfheim: Head towards the west side of The Barrens. Here you will notice a shrine-like structure made of rocks. You will encounter another Draugr hole. Fight the Hateful to claim the Chaos Spark.

Vanaheim: The Draugr hole can be found after completing the crane puzzle in the Abandoned Village. Go northwest and cross over the bridge. Through the waterfall, you will encounter another Draugr hole.

Midgard: Northeast of Lake of Nine, you will find another Draugr hole underneath a cave-like structure. Like before, kill the Hateful and claim the Chaos Spark.

Vanaheim: Northeast of the Plains region of the realm, you will find the final Draugr hole. This area can only be reached by boat, so you must raise the river through the Return of the River favor.

Now you can turn those Chaos Sparks into the shop to upgrade your Blades of Chaos to a stronger form. While exploring these realms for these items, keep an eye out for treasure maps that can lead you to rare resources for crafting the best armor sets in the game!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022