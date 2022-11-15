God of War Ragnarok: Forgotten Tower Treasure Location

To complete 100 percent of God of War Ragnarok, you must do some treasure hunting. Through all nine realms, treasure maps can be found that provide a picture as a clue leading you to an area where you can find the treasure. The rewards are worth it as they can be rare resources to help with your crafting needs for armor and weapons. This guide will walk you through the Forgotten Tower treasure location in Alfheim.

Where to Find the Forgotten Tower Treasure

It is important to note that players can only access this treasure map if the Secret of the Sands quest has been completed. If this quest is not taken care of, the sandstorm will block the door to access this area. Check out our guide for the Secret of the Sands quest first, and then come back here to find the treasure.

Now that the Secret of the Sands quest is done, you will want to make your way to the Forbidden Sands location through the door to the west. Check out the image below for your reference.

Players can find the map inside a building on the upper level. It will be located on a shelf to the right.

Make your way out of the building, and you will be challenged by a boss preventing you from leaving. Battle and kill the enemy and continue out of the building.

Now continue northwest to the location shown below. Here you will find grapples, which you want to use your Blades of Chaos to get onto the top level. There will be enemies here, so be ready to fight.

To the left of the enormous platform, you will find the treasure. It is hard to miss as it is glowing. Walk up to it and hit the circle button to collect the reward.

The reward for completing this treasure hunt is as follows:

x10 Shattered Rune

x1 Stonewood

1x Dwarven Steel

1x Honed Metal

1x Alfheims Virtue Amulet Enchantment

As you can see from the rewards, these treasure hunts are well worth it. The good news for you is that we have guides on our site that can help you find some more. Feel free to check out the guides for Washed Ashore treasure, Vikings Gift treasure, and A Scar is Born treasure.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022