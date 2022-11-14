God of War Ragnarok: Washed Ashore Treasure Location

God of War Ragnarok contains tons of content to keep players busy even long after the credits rolls. There are side quests called favors, powerful armor to be found, ravens to collect, and even treasure maps to hunt down some treasure. Some of these treasure maps can lead to generous rewards, especially for crafting some powerful armor and enhancing Kratos’s amulet. One treasure that players will want to take the time to hunt down is the Washed Ashore treasure. This guide will provide you with the location of the treasure map and the area it leads you to acquire the rewards.

Where to Find the Washed Ashore Treasure

The treasure map is located in Svartalfheim on Alberich Island, shown in the image below. Players can only find this map if they have reached the part in the main story where they have received the spear. This is mainly because there is a puzzle that requires the spear’s ability.

Once on the island, to your right, use your spear on the crack in the wall. Climb to the top and use your partner’s arrows to clear the green rubble to the left; continue forward, and there will be more cracks to the right where you need to explode them with your arrow. This will raise the platform, so make your way back and traverse over the water. The treasure scroll will be located on the left of the island, up against a wall near the watermill.

Once you have received the treasure map, backtrack to your boat and proceed to the appropriate location on the map called Dragon Beach; use the image below for reference.

You will see a glowing item on the ground to the right as soon as you land on the beach.

Pick up the treasure, and you will be rewarded with the following items:

1x Petrified Bone

1x Limunous Alloy

1x Asgardian Ingot

40x Shattered Rune

1x Jotunheim’s Virtue Amulet Enchantment

If you are a completionist, you will need to find all these treasure maps and their locations throughout all nine realms. To get you started on that journey, check out our guide on where to find the Vikings Gift treasure in Midgard, where players can also find the Guiding Light Armor. Completing these treasure hunts will allow you to craft the best armor, making the bosses less brutal when you challenge them.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022