How to Get the Guiding Light Armor in God of War Ragnarok | All Guiding Light Armor Locations

God of War Ragnarok features a wide array of armor sets, each featuring its own look, stats, and passives. With that said, among the wide array of armor sets, the Guiding Light Armor set can be considered one of the best for mid-game. But how can you get the armor? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get the Guiding Light Armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Get the Guiding Light Armor in God of War Ragnarok

Differently from many armor sets available, you cannot craft the Guiding Light set in God of War Ragnarok and instead has to find each of its pieces on set locations, in a way similar to how to unlock the Lunda Armor.

More specifically, you will be able to find the armor pieces by heading to the scattered pieces of Tyr’s statue all over Midgard and then unburying the said item. To make the venture of finding the pieces easier, starting the Guiding Light favor will highlight each location on your map. With that said, you can check out the location of all Guiding Light Armor pieces below:

Gauntlets of Guiding Light Location

The Gauntlets of Guiding Light will be located below Tyr’s Let Bracer. You can reach the item by heading to Shores of Nine, as the statue remains will be located at the intersection between the area and the Lake of Nine, as you can check out in the image below:

Breastplate of Guiding Light Location

The Breastplate of Guiding Light can be located by Tyr’s helmet, in front of a bonfire. The Helmet will be located directly in front of the temple, on the Lake of Nine region. You can check out the exact location in which you can find the Breastplate of Guiding Light below:

Waist Guard of Guiding Light Location

Last but not least, the Wast Guard Guiding Light can be found by heading to the Shores of the Nine. Once in the area, defeat the enemies and ignite the dry branches to unlock the way to both the missing part of the statue and the item. You can check out the exact location of the armor piece below:

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022