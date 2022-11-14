God of War Ragnarok: Viking’s Gift Treasure Location

If you want to complete everything God of War Ragnarok offers, you must find all the treasure maps throughout the nine realms. Players can find these maps through puzzles, side objectives, or along the main story path. You can tell you are coming up to one by noticing a light indicator on an object, which you can then go up and interact with it to add to your inventory. The Viking treasure map is one of them, and players can find it in the realm of Midgard. This guide will show you the exact location of the map and where the treasure map leads you.

Where to Find The Viking Treasure

You will find the Viking treasure map in Midgard at a Raider camp (image below).

Kill all the enemies in the camp, and you will see a glowing indicator over a scroll: the treasure map, go ahead and pick it up.

The good thing is that the actual treasure location is close to this location. You will want to continue northeast to Lake of Nine, shown in the image below.

Right before the Raider camp, to the left, you will find a glowing indicator on the ground to the right in the snow. Walk up to it and hit the circle to interact with the object, and you will receive the treasure.

The rewards from completing this treasure hunt are as follows:

Midgard’s Justice Amulet Enchantment

25x Shattered Rune

1x Stonewood

1x Dwarven Steel

1x Honed Metal

Treasure maps are critical to complete if you are a completionist looking to 100 percent the game. You will also need to complete the favors, which are the name of side quests in God of War Ragnarok. Some are difficult, and one of the more difficult ones is the Secret of the Sands quest, so before you tackle it, feel free to check out our step-by-step guide to complete it. Also, before you leave this area in Midgard, you can find the Guiding Light Armor!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022