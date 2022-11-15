God of War Ragnarok: A Scar is Born Treasure Location

God of War Ragnarok features tons of end-game content to keep fans busy after beating the main story. Some of this end-game content requires collectibles, such as collecting ravens and hunting down treasure maps, along with its rewards. With no clues given to the players, it can be challenging to find these maps without just having good luck and running into them on your path. Alfheim has a treasure called A Scar is Born, which is pretty well hidden, so this guide will help you find it.

Where to Find A Scar is Born Treasure

This treasure is located in Vanaheim. It is important to note that there is no way to reach this treasure map unless the favor “Return of the River” is completed. This will bring back the water to the area, allowing Kratos to use his boat and reach islands he could not previously access.

Once you have the river raised, you will want to go to the location shown in the image below, located in The Plains. You can tell you are at the right location if you see a Yggdrasil Rift in the middle of the land.

On the island, the treasure map will be to the left in the corner. Go ahead and pick it up to activate the treasure hunt.

Now head back to the mainland that leads towards the Sinkholes. The specific location is shown on the map below.

You will see some archways in the ground, and the treasure is to the right on your way down. It will be glowing, which makes it pretty difficult to miss.

Picking up this treasure will reward you with the following items:

x4 Asgardian Ingot

x75 Shattered Rune

x4 Petrified Bone

x4 Luminous Alloy

x1 Asgards Justice Amulet Enchantment

There are more of these treasures to be found throughout the nine realms. Feel free to check out the Vikings Gift treasure in Midgard or the Washed Ashore treasure in Svartalfheim.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022