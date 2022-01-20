Update 1.0.2 has arrived for God of War, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this update. God of War was released on PC last week, and fans of the series have been experiencing its campaign like never before. Now PC players will be able to experience its glory again with all the new graphics settings the PC version offers. Here’s everything new with God of War update 1.0.2.

God of War Update 1.0.2 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where users with Intel 12th Gen CPUs could not boot the game without disabling their integrated graphics card.

Fixed a UI issue that was causing a small memory leak.

Other Changes

Added an error message for when saving the game fails due to a missing “Saved Games” folder or a related permissions issue.

Added an error message for when a GPU stops responding. This error is often due to a driver issue or instability from overclocking.

This update only brings a couple of fixes into the game, so players should not expect a major change after this patch. PC players having issues regarding their new Intel 12th Gen CPUs are going to benefit the most, along side players with GPU driver issues.

God of War is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. For more information regarding this update go to the official God of War Steam page.