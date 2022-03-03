Gran Turismo is all about the simulated car mechanics, but also the collecting of the hundreds of cars to increase your collection and have more to play with. Funnily enough, you won’t be able to get any car you want from the getgo. In fact, you’ll have to purchase a good amount of them. Here, we’ll help you learn how you can buy cars in Gran Turismo 7.

How to buy cars in Gran Turismo 7

When you first start off your career, you’ll have a handful of credits at your disposal so you can start off with a used car. You might think that this is your only means of buying a car which is untrue. There are three dealerships in this game that you’ll unlock with progression. While you can buy cars from the dealership and take good care of them, those are but a tiny fraction of what’s offered in GT7.

Play through the game’s Cafe mode up until you come across entering your first Championship. These are events that span across a series of races where you have to get the most points per race to come out on top. Once you complete the Championship and come in the top three, visit Luca and he’ll tell you about another car dealership.

This is where you’ll see a majority of all the other cars available in the game. You’ll be granted access to buying cars ranging from hot hatches, rally cars, full-on race cars, concept cars, and even Le Mans qualifier cars. Of course, the higher-end vehicles will cost a pretty penny, indicating that you shouldn’t save up to buy the fastest cars with the highest PP (performance points).

As you progress later on in the game through the Cafe mode, you’ll unlock a third dealership where some of the most iconic cars through time are sold there. Take note, these vehicles will be extremely costly compared to the 1 to 1.5 million-credit prices you see in the second dealership.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.