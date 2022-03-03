Gran Turismo 7 Car Customization: How to Change Color and Livery

Gran Turismo 7 will ease you into what the game has to offer by showing you new modes at a time depending on your progress. It can definitely be overwhelming if you haven’t played a racing simulation game in a while. When you first start out in the game, you’ll find yourself buying a used car at the used car dealership, but will notice that you can’t change the color of it to your liking. Here, we’ll help you change your car color in Gran Turismo 7.

How to change car color in Gran Turismo 7

You won’t be able to race in style right away until you progress far enough into the game’s Café mode. Once you unlock Menu Book No.8: Wash a Car at GT Auto, you will then be able to paint your car color differently. This applies to any cars that you won in your career as well as the starter car you chose from the used car dealership.

Changing your car color then will require the following steps:

Head over to GT Auto

Go to “Customize Car”

Go to “Livery Editor”

Select Paint

Select colors from different palettes

Hit Save

This is a bit of a hassle at first, but the amount of detailing that can go into your car aside from giving it a new paint job is amazing. You can customize the colors of the rims to your liking and add different paint textures. You can even alter the body of your car by giving it a wide body kit and different types of bumpers, calipers, fenders, and so forth.

People love customizing their in-game characters or vehicles so much, so this will be an extremely welcome feature for people who like using photo modes or adding that much more personality to an already great game.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.