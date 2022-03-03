A big part of racing simulation games is having the freedom to fine-tune your car to your liking. From brake kits, tires, suspension, air filters, and more, everyone wants to tune their car to handle great and to drive fast. Here, we’ll help you get started on how you can tune cars in Gran Turismo 7.

How to tune cars in Gran Turismo 7

When you first start off, you’ll be learning the ropes and choosing your first car from the used vehicle shop. After a while, you’ll notice its performance rating gets further away from the recommended in racing events. Don’t fret, if you just naturally progress through the Gran Turismo Cafe, you’ll hit Menu Book No. 6, Tune a Classic Car.

This mission will have you tune a ‘65 Mini Cooper S to a performance rating of 360 or higher so you can then use it to race in the events listed in Menu Book No.7 European Hot Hatches. Menu Book No. 6 is your introduction to the parts shop, which will be very helpful in bringing your vehicles up to snuff.

You’ll also notice different tiers of vehicle parts like Sports, Club Sports, Semi-Racing, and so forth. These tiers will enhance the further capabilities of your cars to perform better, but won’t be unlocked from the get-go. What you’ll need to do here is to unlock more cars either by buying them or winning them to increase your Collector Level. Once you hit a high enough level, the highest-end parts will be available to you.

There will be some limitations with certain cars, though. Some won’t be compatible with weight reduction or certain types of suspensions, intercoolers, or turbochargers. This will be more apparent as you buy and win cars that perform much better, usually ranging from performance ratings of 550 or higher.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.