There is a massive number of cars to buy and win in Gran Turismo 7. It’s very overwhelming, to say the least. For completionists and collectors, it’ll be such a long road ahead, but a rewarding one. In that case, you want to hold off on buying every car you see in the dealerships so you can optimize your prize earnings for things like maintenance, cosmetics, and tuning upgrades for your vehicles. Here, we’ll teach you how to win cars in Gran Turismo 7.

How to win cars in Gran Turismo 7

This is a staple in every Gran Turismo game. You don’t have to buy every car in the game to complete your collection. You can win a good handful of them by partaking in the various events the game has to offer. These include:

World Circuit Events

Championships

License Tests

Missions

Daily Workout

Leveling Up Collector Levels

First off, World Circuit Events are unlocked as you progress further in the game’s Café mode, of the story mode. Here, the owner of the Café, Luca, will tell you to partake in different race events across the world. Many of them end up giving you a Gift Car if you place 3rd or higher for that event. The car you see as a gift is guaranteed.

Championships are similar to the World Circuit Events but are much larger in scale. These are multi-race events where you will gain points depending on what place you get. Get the most points at the end to earn the chance of unlocking one out of three cars from a random deck.

Then you have License tests. These start off easy at first, but definitely start making you prove how good of a driver you are in GT7. There are different times you have to achieve to earn either bronze, silver, or gold. If you simply complete all the license tests for a section, you’ll earn a car. If you complete all license tests with a Gold rating, you’ll earn another car!

Similar to License Tests, you’ll unlock Missions as you increase your Collector Level. These will put you in predetermined racing scenarios like the License Exams with the bronze to gold rankings depending on your performance. It isn’t just something like making it from point A to point B at a certain time. There are oftentimes conditions to win by using different strategies like tight cornering, drafting, and even hitting cones.

Lastly, as you level up and complete your Daily Workout and raise your Collector Level, you’ll earn tickets. These are essentially the game’s loot boxes where you roll for a reward. You can earn things like bonus currency, car parts, invitations to buy luxury cars, or outright win a full car. These do seem completely random, so don’t feel let down if you can never win what you want.

You should try to play through the game a good amount before buying additional cars. You run the chance of earning duplicates if you start to use your credits right away. This will also save you money so you can tune cars to your liking!

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.