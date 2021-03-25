Update 1.64 has arrived for Gran Turismo Sport, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today’s patch isn’t a very large one, and nor does it include any new features for the game. It’s out now for the PS4 and isn’t going to be a big file size for you to download.

Maintenance for the game has finished so you can continue playing the game after you have downloaded the update. You can read the full patch notes written down below.

Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.64 Patch Notes

“An update for Gran Turismo Sport has been released. The following is a list of the main features introduced.

Main Features Implemented

Sport Mode & Lobby

– Fixed an issue wherein the yellow flag would not display correctly in certain situations.

Thank you for your continued support and please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo Sport!”

Another feature of today’s patch is Balance of Performance (BoP) changes for three cars. The Jaguar F-Type Gr. 4 is at 393 hp and 1,390kg. The Lexus RC F Gr. 4 is at 404 hp and 1,386kg. Lastly, the McLaren 650S Gr. 4 is 377 hp and 1,404kg.

Gran Turismo Sport is out now for the PS4. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.