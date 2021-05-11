Update 1.65 has arrived for Gran Turismo Sport, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Polyphony Digital has now released a new update for Gran Turismo Sport in the early hours of May 11th, 2021 if you live in North America. The game should be available now for those that own the game on the PS4. The game is also backwards compatible if you have a PS5.
There does not seem to be many new features or content released for this new update. The only thing that this update does is minor improvements. You can see the details posted down below.
Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.65 Patch Notes
Main Features Implemented
1. Sport Mode
– Several changes related to the ‘Olympic Virtual Series – Motor Sport Event’ have been implemented.
Other Improvements and Adjustments
– Various other issues have been addressed.
- Online Penalty Adjustments Notice (11 May)
On 11 May, adjustments have been made to the system issuing penalties in the ‘Sport’ mode and Lobbies of Gran Turismo Sport. The details are as follows:
Sport Mode & Lobby
– The penalty judgement algorithm has been adjusted so that severe penalties are no longer issued due to differences in internet network environments.
- ‘Balance of Performance’ Update Notice (11 May)
The Balance of Performance (BoP) for certain cars in Gran Turismo Sport has been updated.
Below is a list of affected cars and the adjustments made.
-Adjustments to the fuel consumption ratio of Gr.3 / Gr.4 cars.
If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website for additional details. Gran Turismo Sport is out now for the PS4 console.