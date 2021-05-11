Update 1.65 has arrived for Gran Turismo Sport, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Polyphony Digital has now released a new update for Gran Turismo Sport in the early hours of May 11th, 2021 if you live in North America. The game should be available now for those that own the game on the PS4. The game is also backwards compatible if you have a PS5.

There does not seem to be many new features or content released for this new update. The only thing that this update does is minor improvements. You can see the details posted down below.

Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.65 Patch Notes

Main Features Implemented

1. Sport Mode

– Several changes related to the ‘Olympic Virtual Series – Motor Sport Event’ have been implemented.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Online Penalty Adjustments Notice (11 May)