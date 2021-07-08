Update 1.66 has arrived for Gran Turismo Sport, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Polyphony Digital will be releasing a new update to Gran Turismo Sport that will be free to PS4 owners that play the game. The new free update will be released on July 8th, 2021.

The version number of the update is 1.66 and it should be rolling out to owners of the game very soon. The only patch notes released so far tells us that the Toyota GR 86 will be added to the game for free. You can take a look at the car below.

You can read a small description of the free update below taken from the game’s YouTube page.

Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.66 Patch Notes

“This update adds the “Toyota GR 86 ‘21” to the lineup. The new GR 86 is the latest evolution of the Toyota 86 which debuted in 2012 and is loved by car enthusiasts the world over, now redesigned as a razor-sharp sports car bearing the “GR” title! Enjoy its superb performance first in Gran Turismo Sport!”

If anymore patch notes are to be released, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. The game is available now for the PS4 system. You can play it on PS5 as well via backwards compatibility.