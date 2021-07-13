Update 2.61 has arrived for Granblue Fantasy: Versus and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This latest update is the first large update since late May and it brings an awful lot to the game. The main attraction here is the new playable character Seox, but there’s plenty to it as well. Here’s everything new with Granblue Fantasy: Versus update 2.61.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Update 2.61 Patch Notes

General

Seox has been added as a playable character.

*The above content is available with purchase of “GBVS Character Pass 2” or “GBVS Additional Character Set (Seox).”

*Please note: Granblue Fantasy bonuses are only included on the PS4™ version of the DLC.

Seox’s Battle Concept

As the Eternals’ greatest melee fighter, Seox combines fast movement and versatile attacks.

His rushdown attack, Six-Claw Execution, has multiple follow-up attacks that include Archdemon Kick, Wolf’s Howl, Snake Bite, and Shadow Trace. By combining these attacks in close-range combat, foes will have a hard time pinning him down. He also has other rushdown skills such as Empty Hand, an attack from the air, and Gate of Demons, a versatile projectile attack. On top of these and Six-Claw Execution, he has an abundance of options to close the distance.

Seox also has a defensive skill, Thunderflash, that can block foes’ attacks and counter with an attack or movement. This counter skill can be useful in the mid to close-range. His Skybound Art, Six-Ruin’s Enlightenment, produces afterimages of Seox and can put overwhelming pressure on his foes.

Close the gap on foes with Empty Hand or Gate of Demons and initiate Six-Claw Execution to delivery an overwhelming flurry of attacks.

Weapon skins have been added.

[Seox]

– Honoikazuchi-no-Okami

– Rose Crystal Claw

– Bronze Baghnakhs

– Jamadhar Set

– Mistfall Claws

– Vivid Lanterns

– Demon’s Wail

*Honoikazuchi-no-Okami is Seox’s default weapon skin. The other weapon skins can be obtained through RPG Mode.

The following new stages have been added

– Celestial View

– Abyss

The following new music track has been added

– Illuminated World (VS Seox)

*This track is only selectable if Seox is available as a playable character

The name of Eustace’s skill “Stand In Line” has been updated to “Stay Tonight”

Fixed an issue where certain characters’ colors were not displaying properly

– Ladiva

*Fixed the out wear’s color for Colors 03-06

– Cagliostro

*Fixed the Ouroboros color for all Colors except Color 01

RPG Mode

The following new quest episodes have been added

Stalking Shadows

Location: Albion Citadel

Unlock Requirement: Clear Episode 50: “For the Sake of the Skies” (Normal)

*Seox must be available as a playable character to start the quest.

*This quest will still be displayed even if Seox is not available as a playable character.

Ruin Unto the Self

Location: The Grandcypher

Unlock Requirement: Clear “Stalking Shadows” (Normal)

*Seox must be available as a playable character to start the quest.

The Demon Cometh (Hard)

Location: The Grandcypher

Unlock Requirement: Unlock The Grandcypher (Hard)

The following character can now be selected as the Quest Character and the Partner.

– Seox

*Seox must be available as a playable character in order to be selected.

The following new weapons have been added

– Demon’s Wail (SSR/Light)

– Vivid Lanterns (SSR/Water)

– Mistfall Claws (SSR/Dark)

– Rose Crystal Claw (SSR/Earth)

– Jamadhar Set (SR/Wind)

– Bronze Baghnakhs (R/Wind)

*Certain weapons can be obtained through “Forge Weapons” in Siero’s Shop.

*Certain weapons can also be obtained through the newly added quest episodes.

The following new treasure has been added.

– Seox’s Medal

*This item can now be obtained through specific quest episodes on HARD difficulty.

Color variants for Seox have been added to Siero’s Shop.

New bonus missions have been added.

Arcade Mode

Seox may now appear as a foe.

Mission Training

Missions related to Seox have been added.

*Seox must be available as a playable character in order to be selected.

Gallery

The following new track has been added to the Battle Music section.

– Illuminated World (VS Seox)

*Purchasable with Renown Pendants.

Profile

New trophies have been added.

The following lobby avatar has been added.

– Seox

*Seox’s avatar will only be available if he’s playable.

Ranked Match/GBVS Blitz

A temporary limit to matchmaking has been implemented for players who disconnect during a match.

Online Lobby

Reduced the processing load for lobbies.

Character Adjustments and Bug Fixes

Gran

Purpose of Adjustment In order to make Gran’s Overdrive Surge (M) easier to use in the neutral, we raised the attack level. This change makes the attack harder to punish when blocked and increases the number of advantageous situations. And since the attack level and clash level have both been raised, it can now beat the foes’ far standing M pokes and clash with far standing H.

Issues (Versus Mode Only)

Overdrive Surge Increased the attack level*. The clash level** has also been increased. In accordance with the above attack level adjustment, the frame advantage on counter hit has also been adjusted to be the same value as the previous version.

* The attack level is the value given to represent the attack’s strength. Generally, a higher level results in longer hit stun and block stun, and a lower level results in the opposite.

** The clash level is the strength where a clash will initiate. A clash will be initiated if the clash level is the same. If different, the higher level will display “Crush!” and win.

Katalina

Purpose of Adjustment Katalina’s Light Wall had minimal return on hit, necessitating a follow-up that reduced its usefulness, so we changed the hit property. On a grounded hit, it now has knockback, making it unpunishable on hit even without the follow-up. This also makes it easier to push foes into the corner. We also increased the midair hit stun, so it’s now possible to perform Light Wall > Frontstep > closing standing L. And when it’s charged, even during a grounded hit, it’s now possible to aim for new combos such as Light Wall (charged) > Frontstep > crouching M.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Light Wall With the exception of the fully charged version, launches upon grounded hit. Due to the above change, the knockback on hit has been adjusted and the midair hit stun has been extended. With the exception of the uncharged version, the frame advantage on counter hit has been reduced.



Charlotta

Purpose of Adjustment The invincibility frames for Charlotta’s Konigsschild have been reduced on whiff. This was adjusted because the skill was invincible throughout its entire anmation, making it difficult for both players to react on whiff.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Konigsschild Invincibility frames have been removed from the end of animation if the counter was successful, but the follow-up attack was not.



Lancelot

Purpose of Adjustment Lancelot’s hurt box has been adjusted.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Crouching Hurt Box Since his crouching hurt box was comparatively low, the position of the hurt box has been raised to match the other characters.



Percival

Purpose of Adjustment Percival’s adjustment fixes an issue with Zerreissen (Traumerei ver.). Since it is now only a single hit, it can be blocked with Katalina’s Light Walla nd other similar attacks. Even thought this does not change the recovery, when the skill is blocked or hits a guard point, the gained amount in the SBA Gauge as well as both players’ positions has been changed.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Zerreissen (Traumerei ver.) Fixed an issue where the skill counted as two hits when it was blocked or hit a guard point. The skill now has been changed to a single hit when blocked or hitting a guard point.



Ferry

Purpose of Adjustment Ferry’s adjustment only affects RPG Mode.

Issues (RPG Mode Only) Hinrichten The effect duration will not longer decrease during Ferry’s Skybound Art, Super Skybound Art, or support skills.



Zeta

Purpose of Adjustment Zeta’s hurt box has been adjusted.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Crouching Hurt Box Since her crouching hurt box was comparatively low, the position of the hurt box has been raised to match the other characters.



Beelzebub

Purpose of Adjustment The invincibility frames when Beelzebub’s Karma clashes with another projectile and does not hit foes have been reduced. This was adjusted because the skill was invincible throughout its entire animation, making it difficult for both players to react on whiff.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Karma Invincibility frames at the end of the animation have been removed when the skill clashes with another projectile.



Zooey

Purpose of Adjustment The invincibility frames when Zooey’s Last Wish clashes with another projectile have been reduced. This was adjusted because the skill was invincible throughout its entire animation, making it difficult for both players to react on whiff.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Last Wish Invincibility frames at the end of the animation have been removed when the skill clashes with another projectile.



Belial

Purpose of Adjustment Belial’s jumping U was a powerful tool that could be used for pressure and combos while the Vassago (+) was powerful for breaking guards. We adjusted both, so foes could counter them more easily. When jumping U is blocked, we made it easier for foes to adjust after the block by having Belial land. It’s still fairly difficult to punish after blocking it, but puts Belial in a disadvantageous situation. On top of that, it’s hard to initiate a combo on standing or midair hit. We also made it harder to go for large damage when it hits foes who are attempting to throw (or throw break). This change prevents Belial from going on the offense on block. Still, there is no change to the frame advantage on crouching hit, so it’s still possible to continue the combo after hitting foes when they try to anti-air with crouching H. Finally, we increased the start-up of the quick portion for Vassago (+) and made it possible for foes to avoid it by juping. Due to the increase in start-up, the recovery has also been reduced, so it is still difficult to punish after a successful evasion.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Jumping U Upon blocking, the bounce animation will not trigger, and Belial will land. In this situation, the recovery frames have all been standardized, regardless of height. Reduced the attack level*. Hit stun and block stun have been reduced, but the hit stun on crouching has not been changed. Reduced the frame advantage on counter hit. * The attack level is the value given to represent the attack’s strength. Generally, a higher level results in longer hit stun and block stun, and a lower level results in the opposite. Vassago (+) Increased the quick start-up (only affected when used at close range). Due to the start-up change, the recovery has been reduced on whiff.



Cagliostro

Purpose of Adjustment Cagliostro has been adjusted to make her precise moves more user-friendly. Since her crouching H’s upper hit box was notably low, we extended the stretched area to make it more useful for anti-airs. The overall frames for Spare Body (L) have been reduced so it can be used as a feint for other actions. Even when the skill is used after a blocked attack, it gives more chances to block foes’ Skybound Arts. Finally, when Spare Body (+) is used in a combo, it would sometimes whiff on certain characters. We extended the hit box and made it harder to whiff.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Crouching H Increased the active frames. Overall frames have also been increased. Spare Body (L) ( Ground) Reduced the movement distance and overall animation frames. Spare Body (+) Extended the hit box forward.



Yuel

Purpose of Adjustment In order to make it possible to crush foes’ pokes with Yuel’s Third Dance follow-ups, we raised Guren’s (charged ver.) clash level. Upon hit, the return has been increased and when used at midscreen, the knockback has been increased, making it easier to carry to the corner. Upon counter hit in the corner, it is now easier to initiate a combo. Since Eye of the Sparrow was invincible throughout its entire animation, it was difficult for both players to react on whiff, so the invincibility has been removed from the end of the animation.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Eye of the Sparrow Invincibility frames at the end of the animation have been removed. Guren (Charged ver.) Increased the clash level*. Increased the knockback distance. Will now wall bounce on counter hit in the corner. * The clash level is the strength where a clash will initiate. A clash will be initiated if the clash level is the same. If different, the higher level will display “Crush!” and win.



Anre

Purpose of Adjustment We increased the midair hit stun from Mantra Wheel (M) so that even when Anre cannot use Spiral Spear, he’ll be able to use crouching H as an anti-air. This also makes it easier to get a knockdown from the air (making it possible to tech off the ground.) Due to this adjustment, when the skill hits at a high point, it’s now possible to go for additional attacks. We also increased the effect duration for Seven Spears of Lightning, in order to get damage from his pokes such as far standing M. The duration has been significantly increased, so that the spear will not disappear if connected attack has a long duration.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Mantra Wheel (Ground) (M) Increased the midair hit stun. Seven Spears of Lightning Increased the effect duration.

Issues (RPG Mode Only) Seven Spears of Lightning The effect duration will no longer decrease during Anre’s Skybound Art, Super Skybound Art, or support skills.



Eustace

Purpose of Adjustment We adjusted Eustace’s normal atttacks and skills to make them easier to use. Slow Kill (charged ver.) on counter hit will now treat the second hit as counter hit as well. It will have no effect grounded, but when it counter hits in midair, it is not easier to go for additional attacks. The start-up for Slow Kill (+) has also been reduced, so when Eustace is next to his foes in the corner, he can go for a crouching L > crouching L > far standing L > Slow Kill (+) combo. The timing for Flamek Thunder’s cooldown has also been reduced. When using the technical command, Flamek Thunder can be used again immediately, so that even when it whiffs on foes, it can still be fired rapidly. Stunlight will also now leave foes closer in the corner and, when it counter hits in the corner on standing foes, it’s possible to follow up with an additional close standing L. Finally, Assault Knife’s start-up has been reduced, allowing Eustace to go for punishes and combos such as far standing L > Close Combat (L) > Assault Knife on standing foes. The midair hit stun has also been increased, creating more opportunities to go for knockdowns (making ground tech possibly) when used as an anti-air.

Issues (Versus Mode Only) Crouching H (Additional Attack) Increased the active frames. Reducing the recovery. Due to the adjustments to the active frames, there are no changes to the overall frames. Reduced the knockback distance. Jumping L Extended the hit box backwards. Jumping U Extended the starting hit box diagonally downwards. Adjusted the knockback when Rat Race (+) explodes. Reduced the knockback distance and increased the height on hit. Slow Kill (Charged ver.) The check timing for the button input has been slightly increased to mitigate the difficulty of simple command inputs. On counter hit, the second hit is now treated as a counter hit Slow Kill (+) Reduced the start-up. Flamek Thunder Cooldown now starts up when the projectile is fired. Flamek Thunder is now useable even before the projectile disappears. Flamek Thunder (Charged ver.) The check timing for the button input has been slightly increased to mitigate the difficulty of simple command inputs. Stunlight On hit or block in the corner, the distance between foes have been reduced. Assault Knife Reduced the start-up. Increased the mid-air hit stun. Acidrage Howl When hit under specific conditions, the multi-attack section would whiff on occasion. The foes will now move right in front of Eustace on the first hit.



Others

Character adjustments will also affect certain parts of RPG mode.

Fixed text bugs.

Applied minor bug fixes.

Arc System Works did not hold back in this latest update and the above patch notes, as you can see all that has changed in this game. There’s not only the addition of the new character Seox, but there’s a lot more involved as well. A lot of this involves character balancing, which you can read about in full details about above.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available for PS4 and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Granblue Fantasy: Versus website.