Update 1.37 has arrived for Grand Theft Auto V, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes one of Grand Theft Auto V’s most infamous problems, and GTA Online players will be incredibly happy to hear what this update includes. Console players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One don’t get the same fixes, but they can still expect some general improvements. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 400 MB on PC. Console players should expect a slightly larger install size. Here’s everything new with Grand Theft Auto V update 1.37.

Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.37 Patch Notes

PS4/Xbox/PC General network connectivity improvements

PC Improvements to PC loading times *Thanks to t0st for his contributions around this part of today’s title update



This update includes general network connectivity improvements on all platforms, so GTA Online players should experience disconnects less frequently and not encounter online issues as often. The main focus of this patch, however, is the PC loading time improvements. GTA Online is notorious for its long load times, and Rockstar has finally taken action to address them in this update.

The fix actually comes from a fan, not Rockstar themselves. A fan calling themself t0st posted a fix that reportedly reduced GTA Online’s loading times by 70%, and this fan-made fix caught the attention of the gaming community. It drew so much attention that even Rockstar acknowledged it and, after testing it themselves, even implemented it into the game with this patch. As thanks for their work, Rockstar rewarded t0st with a $10,000 payment. GTA Online players know how annoying the long loading times can be, and now the game should be a lot more enjoyable after this update.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rockstar site.