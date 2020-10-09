A new update for Grounded has been released on Xbox and PC, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Grounded update 0.3.2 addresses a handful of major issues and solves other minor problems with crafting and saving. Grounded is still in early access or “Game Preview” as it’s called on Xbox, but the game is progressing nicely and has been receiving frequent content updates since it launched in July. This patch follows an update that was released earlier this week, so it should fix any issues that slipped through the cracks with the last update.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Grounded update 0.3.2.

Grounded Update 0.3.2 Patch Notes

Major Issues Fixed client crash when ziplines exist in the yard across very large distances Fixed random crashes when traversing the yard Fixed crash related to Frankenline when loading a saved game Fixed crash for clients when joining a game near a Spinning Wheel / Roasting Spit / Jerky Rack that currently has processing items on it Fixed random crashes when syncing cloud saves Slight improvement on Friends Search reliability

Game Fixed issue with Inventory and Crafting screens having low FPS on Xbox and Win 10 Store builds Fixed issue where saving the game was not allowed if there was no internet connection Fixed clients not having access to the Daredevil Mutation when rejoining a game where that was purchased already

Items/Equipment/Resources Fixed Spinning Wheel occasionally showing the wrong timer when looking at it Fixed Web Fiber items in the world not showing up for clients



This is only a small patch, weighing in at under a gigabyte on Xbox and PC. To stay up to date with the current known issues for Grounded, visit the official Grounded Trello Board where Obsidian posts fixes and issues they are currently working on.