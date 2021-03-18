GTA Online – How to Participate in the SASS Series, What is it

Players are flooding back into GTA Online now that the loading times are fixed, which has a lot of players curious about the SASS Series. This NASCAR style racing series was added in a previous DLC update and is now a part of the Daily Objectives you might want to complete for the extra bonuses they offer. To help, here’s how to participate in the SASS Series in GTA Online, but first let’s explain what it is.

What is the SASS Series in GTA Online

The SASS Series, otherwise known as the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series was added to GTA Online way back in 2018. It’s become an integral part of the game’s experience though, offering a unique way to race around Los Santos.

Based on stock car racing similar to the real world’s NASCAR circuit, players will be driving certain types of cars for these races. There’s ten different races to choose from when you try out a SASS Series race, so while the cars are limited you have a few options for variety.

As it’s part of the Daily Objectives you’ll notice it is mentioned whenever you open your Interaction Menu. If you want to complete the objective, you’ll need to start or join a SASS Series race, so let’s explain how that works.

How to Participate in the SASS Series in GTA Online

There’s two ways to participate in the SASS Series in GTA Online. If you’re lucky there will be a pink flag icon on the overworld map with a S.A. Super Sport Series label on it. If so just drive to it and dive right in to check the box for your Daily Objective.

Otherwise you need to start your own by doing the following.

Open the menu by pressing Start, Options, Menu, or M

Select Online

Choose Play Job>Rockstar Created>Stunt Races>SASS Series.

Pick all your options and complete the race to finish the objective and collect your reward.

And that’s how to participate in the SASS Series in GTA Online as well as a quick explanation of what it is.