GTA Online: How to Use Hao’s Special Works to Upgrade Cars

GTA Online is finally here (for like the fourth time), but this time it has some special new tricks like Hao’s Special Works. This new car customization addition is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. And while customizations are nice, players can use Hao’s Special Works to upgrade their cars in GTA Online. Here is how to do exactly that.

Where to Find Hao’s Special Works

Before you can get to soup up your cars, you’ll need to find Hao’s Special Works. Luckily for you, this isn’t too hard. Shortly after you boot into GTA Online, you’ll get a phone call from Hao telling you to come to his shop. An icon will appear on your map telling you where Hao’s Special Works is. Upon arrival, Hao will challenge you to a timed race. You’ll need to beat the race in order to unlock Hao’s Special Works.

How to Upgrade Cars with Hao’s Special Works

There are a ton of new cars in GTA Online that you can take to Hao’s Special Works. Here are the existing and new cars that can be upgraded at Hao’s Special Works:

Existing Vehicles: Bravado Banshee Grotti Turismo Classic Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Ubermacht Sentinel XS

New Cars : Coil Cyclone II Karin S95 Imponte Arbiter GT Pegassi Weaponized Ignus Pfister Astron Custom



These are the only cars compatible with Hao’s Special Works customizations and upgrades. Once you own one of these cars, you’ll have access to upgrade it at Hao’s Special Works. Drive to the LS Car Meet to get to Hao’s Mod Shop. Once you are there, you’ll need to purchase an HSW Performance Upgrade. With this, you’ll be able to upgrade your cars at Hao’s Service Works.

Hao’s Special Works has some special upgrades for your cars in GTA V. Here are some of the following options to choose from:

Countermeasures (for the Weaponized Ignus)

HSW Brakes

HSW Engine Tune

HSW Suspension

HSW Transmission

HSW Turbo Tuning (Stage I, II, and III)

And that is everything you need to know in order to upgrade your vehicles at Hao’s Special Works. While GTA V and GTA Online are the same game that came out in 2013, there are some new things to enjoy with the next-gen upgrades. For new and returning players, check out our GTA V and GTA Online guides.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.