GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS4/PS5 work similarly to other versions of the game. Using the Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes is done by simply using the button combinations in the list below using the PlayStation controller and can be used anytime when you are not in a mission. Once a GTA 5 cheat code is entered, you won’t be able to earn achievements and trophies for that play session. In the bottom right hand side of the screen, you’ll see a message letting you know that the cheats have been enabled.

The GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PlayStation allows you to raise wanted level, Spawn Rapid GT, Recharge Abilities, have sliding cars, moon gravity, super jump, and many others that you can enter either through button commands on the controller or through using the in-game cell phone options. Have fun in Los Santos with all the GTA 5 Cheats for Xbox in the list below.

GTA V Wanted Level Cheats

Lower wanted level in GTA V

PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left to lower your wanted level.

Raise wanted level

PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right to raise your wanted level.

GTA V All Weapons Cheat Code

PS4 – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 to unlock all weapons.

GTA V Health Cheats

Health & Armor

PS4 – Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Invincibility

PS4 – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle for invicibility (lasts for five minutes).

GTA V Vehicle Cheat Codes

*Warning spawning vehicles on top of one another will cause them to explode.

Spawn Buzzard

PS4 – Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn Caddy

PS4 – Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn Comet

PS4 – R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn Duster

PS4 – Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Spawn Rapid GT

PS4 – R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

Spawn Sanchez

PS4 – Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Stunt Plane

PS4 – Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Spawn Trashmaster

PS4 – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn BMX

PS4 – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Spawn Limo

PS4 – R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn PCJ-600

PS4 – R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1

Other GTA V Cheats

Explosive melee attacks

PS4 – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Explosive ammo rounds

PS4 – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Slow motion aim

PS4 – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Slow Motion Mode

PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Faster run

PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Recharge Ability

PS4 – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Sliding cars

PS4 – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Drunk mode

PS4 – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Change weather

PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Parachute

PS4 – Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

GTA V Weather Effects Cheat

PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Skyfall

PS4 – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Flaming Bullets

PS4 – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Fast Swimming

PS4 – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Moon Gravity Mode

PS4 – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Super Jump

PS4 – Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

GTA V Cell Phone Codes

Turn on these effects anywhere in Los Santos by entering these codes using the cell phone.

Enter Code In-game Effect 1-999-625-348-7246 Change Weather 1-999-547-861 Drunk Mode 1-999-444-439 Explosive Bullets 1-999-462-842-637 Explosive Melee Attack 1-999-228-8463 Fast Run 1-999-462-363-4279 Flaming Bullets 1-999-759-3483 Give Parachute 1-999-724-654-5537 Invincibility 1-999-5299-3787 Lower Wanted Level 1-999-887-853 Max Health And Armor 1-999-356-2837 Moon Gravity 1-999-384-48483 Raise Wanted Level 1-999-769-3787 Recharge Special Ability 1-999-759-3255 Skydive 1-999-766-9329 Slippery Cars 1-999-332-3393 Slow Aiming 1-999-756-966 Slow Motion

GTA V Cell Phone Vehicle Spawn

Call in these vehicles anywhere in Los Santos using your Cell Phone and entering the code.

Enter Code In-game Effect 1-999-226-348 Spawn BMX 1-999-289-9633 Spawn Buzzard 1-999-26638 Spawn Comet 1-999-846-39663 Spawn Limo 1-999-762-538 Spawn PCJ-600 1-999-727-4348 Spawn Rapid GT 1-999-633-7623 Spawn Sanchez 1-999-227-678-676 Spawn Stunt Plane 1-999-872-7433 Spawn Trashmaster

