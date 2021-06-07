GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS4/PS5 work similarly to other versions of the game. Using the Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes is done by simply using the button combinations in the list below using the PlayStation controller and can be used anytime when you are not in a mission. Once a GTA 5 cheat code is entered, you won’t be able to earn achievements and trophies for that play session. In the bottom right hand side of the screen, you’ll see a message letting you know that the cheats have been enabled.
The GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PlayStation allows you to raise wanted level, Spawn Rapid GT, Recharge Abilities, have sliding cars, moon gravity, super jump, and many others that you can enter either through button commands on the controller or through using the in-game cell phone options. Have fun in Los Santos with all the GTA 5 Cheats for Xbox in the list below.
GTA V Wanted Level Cheats
Lower wanted level in GTA V
- PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left to lower your wanted level.
Raise wanted level
- PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right to raise your wanted level.
GTA V All Weapons Cheat Code
- PS4 – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 to unlock all weapons.
GTA V Health Cheats
Health & Armor
- PS4 – Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
Invincibility
- PS4 – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle for invicibility (lasts for five minutes).
GTA V Vehicle Cheat Codes
*Warning spawning vehicles on top of one another will cause them to explode.
Spawn Buzzard
- PS4 – Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
Spawn Caddy
- PS4 – Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
Spawn Comet
- PS4 – R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
Spawn Duster
- PS4 – Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
Spawn Rapid GT
- PS4 – R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
Spawn Sanchez
- PS4 – Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
Spawn Stunt Plane
- PS4 – Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
Spawn Trashmaster
- PS4 – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Spawn BMX
- PS4 – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
Spawn Limo
- PS4 – R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Spawn PCJ-600
- PS4 – R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1
Other GTA V Cheats
Explosive melee attacks
- PS4 – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
Explosive ammo rounds
- PS4 – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
Slow motion aim
- PS4 – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
Slow Motion Mode
- PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
Faster run
- PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
Recharge Ability
- PS4 – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
Sliding cars
- PS4 – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
Drunk mode
- PS4 – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
Change weather
- PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Parachute
- PS4 – Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
GTA V Weather Effects Cheat
- PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Skyfall
- PS4 – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
Flaming Bullets
- PS4 – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
Fast Swimming
- PS4 – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
Moon Gravity Mode
- PS4 – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
Super Jump
- PS4 – Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
GTA V Cell Phone Codes
Turn on these effects anywhere in Los Santos by entering these codes using the cell phone.
|Enter Code
|In-game Effect
|1-999-625-348-7246
|Change Weather
|1-999-547-861
|Drunk Mode
|1-999-444-439
|Explosive Bullets
|1-999-462-842-637
|Explosive Melee Attack
|1-999-228-8463
|Fast Run
|1-999-462-363-4279
|Flaming Bullets
|1-999-759-3483
|Give Parachute
|1-999-724-654-5537
|Invincibility
|1-999-5299-3787
|Lower Wanted Level
|1-999-887-853
|Max Health And Armor
|1-999-356-2837
|Moon Gravity
|1-999-384-48483
|Raise Wanted Level
|1-999-769-3787
|Recharge Special Ability
|1-999-759-3255
|Skydive
|1-999-766-9329
|Slippery Cars
|1-999-332-3393
|Slow Aiming
|1-999-756-966
|Slow Motion
GTA V Cell Phone Vehicle Spawn
Call in these vehicles anywhere in Los Santos using your Cell Phone and entering the code.
|Enter Code
|In-game Effect
|1-999-226-348
|Spawn BMX
|1-999-289-9633
|Spawn Buzzard
|1-999-26638
|Spawn Comet
|1-999-846-39663
|Spawn Limo
|1-999-762-538
|Spawn PCJ-600
|1-999-727-4348
|Spawn Rapid GT
|1-999-633-7623
|Spawn Sanchez
|1-999-227-678-676
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|1-999-872-7433
|Spawn Trashmaster
- This article was updated on:June 7th, 2021