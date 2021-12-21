GTFO just received its December 21st update, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. GTFO’s developers keep adding new features and fixes to the game. This title keeps getting better and better. Players are going to be happy with all the improvements and additions made in recent updates. Here’s everything new with GTFO December’s update.

GTFO December 21st Update Patch Notes

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Updated PSON-EA Palette with fancy new colors and a new name: Early Adopter, to celebrate players that joined GTFO during Early Access.

We’re investigating a known issue where this palette is not being awarded to some players.

Added some missing translations and updated some existing ones.

Improved readability of some languages (mostly Asian) by removing the bold from most text components and strategically replacing some underlines for bold.

Added Third Person fog repeller throwing animations.

Removed the “Scan” (with bio tracker) option from the communication menu. The bots do this on their own.

Improved the terminal autocomplete to include multiple underscores.

Tweaked the C-Foam Launcher power bar colors.

Boosters are now unprepared when leaving a lobby.

Scattergun Tweak

Updated description.

Significantly reduced damage.

Removed piercing.

Max ammo capacity reduced from 16 to 14.

Burst Sentry Tweak

Significantly reduced ammo capacity.

Increased burst delay.

D2 Level Tweak

Adjusted the floating enemy scan waves.

Adjusted the charger scout wave.

Increased verification rounds to 5.

BUG FIXES

Fixed Checkpoint bug where Terminal Uplinks incorrectly state that an Uplink is already in progress after using a Checkpoint or after entering the wrong IP.

Fixed Checkpoint bug where putting in the first cell and using the checkpoint after makes it impossible to complete.

Fixed bug where clients would not get artifact/booster credit on Expedition Fails.

Fixed bug where incorrect Terminal Uplink IP/Codes were being shown, such as for those joining in progress.

Fixed bug where one too many enemies would spawn during alarm waves.

Fixed bug where a host migration with sentry guns placed can lead to a crash.

Fixed bug where the Spear could pierce more than intended.

Fixed bug where pressing Escape would cancel first person and weapon animations.

Fixed bug where pressing Escape during use of C-Foam launcher would prevent you from being able to switch weapons.

Fixed bug where sentry guns placed by bots became unusable by said bot after checkpoint restore.

Fixed bug where the Expedition Sector icons text is slightly off-center.

Fixed bug where there could be a constant red x on the HUD.

Fixed bug where the friend fire icon could get stuck.

Fixed bug where terminals didn’t accurately display the number of logs available.

Fixed bug where bots could waste ammo when giving to themselves or the host.

Fixed a bug where some words would split their text wrapping in the middle of the word on the Expedition Success screen.

Partially fixed bug where bots wouldn’t phase through objects as a pathing safety measure. If they still get stuck, try moving around more.

Fixed an exception caused by bots trying to spawn while the elevator is still loading. Now they will wait until the level has finished loading.

Fixed an exception related to Fog Repellers.

GTFO is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official GTFO Discord channel.