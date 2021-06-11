Update 1.03 has arrived for Guilty Gear Strive, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Arc System Works already released patches 1.01 and 1.02 earlier this week, but now a new patch has been released for the game’s public launch today. This new update is available now for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

The main purpose of today’s 1.03 patch is to make the game more stable. Some people found some bugs when they were playing the game online. Some other small bugs have also been ironed out.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.03 Patch Notes

General Online Battles – Fixed a bug where the game was forcibly terminated due to an application error when the battle settled.

Player Match – Fixed a big that caused an application error and forced termination of the game when displaying member information by right stick operation under certain circumstances.

Battle Stage – The processing load of the stage has been reduced to improve the problem that the behavior becomes extremely slow when playing online battles in the ‘L’oro Di Illyria’ stage.

For more on this patch, you can visit the game’s Japanese site. Guilty Gear Strive is out now for PC, PS5 and PS4.