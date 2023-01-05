Guilty Gear Strive’s Best Characters – GGS Tier List

Image: Arc System Works

Guilty Gear Strive is an incredible fighting game that presents a challenge even to seasoned gamers. Its fast and fluid battle system, combined with stunning graphics and soundtrack, make fighting exciting and fun.

GGS offers an increasing cast of characters, with more being added via DLC. Each character is unique, with his or her own strengths and weaknesses. You’ll need to practice playing them if you want to get good at them.

Choosing the Best Characters in Guilty Gear Strive

Image: Arc System Works

There are nine roles in GGS, namely Balance, One Shot, Rush, High Speed, Shooting, Long Range, Power Throw, Technical, and Unique.

Balanced characters are those who are well-rounded and easy to play. They can hold their own when faced with other characters.

One Shot characters have a special ability that others don't have. They can unleash this when they find an opening to quickly defeat an opponent.

Rush characters are capable of approaching enemies quickly to attack them with combos.

High-Speed characters use their speed to avoid enemy hits and quickly move around to throw opponents off-balance.

Shooting characters are good at throwing projectiles to damage opponents.

Long Range characters are good at using long-distance pokes to dish out damage from afar.

Power Throw characters are able to turn tides quickly using throws, but only if they can get close enough.

Technical characters require mastery, but take advantage of zone control to quickly defeat opponents.

Unique characters, as the name implies, play very differently from others.

This tier list is based on how well each character can be utilized in the game. Those in the S tier are more powerful and can take on pretty much any character in the game, while those in the C tier are weaker and might be at a disadvantage when facing stronger enemies.

For those who are looking for stronger characters to use, as well as who to avoid, here’s our GGS Tier List:

S-Tier

Image: Arc System Works

Sol Badguy – Balance

Ky Kiske – Balance

May – Balance

Ramlethal Valentine – Shooting

Potemkin – Power Throw

I-No – Rush

Giovanna – Rush

A-Tier

Image: Arc System Works

Anji Mito – Balance

Faust – Unique

Zato-1 – Technical

Nagoriyuki – One Shot

B-Tier

Image: Arc System Works

Millia Rage – High Speed

Axl Low – Long Range

Leo Whitefang – Balance

C-Tier

Image: Arc System Works

Chipp Zanuff – High Speed

All this said, however, there really is no single correct tier list for Guilty Gear Strive. Each character has a role that determines his or her weaknesses, and how you exploit these might determine your chances of victory. Victory depends on your mastery of the character. It’s important to practice their combos and be aware of your weaknesses!

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023