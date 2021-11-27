The Fracture Tenrai event is the first limited-time event for Halo Infinite, but many players are running out of challenges to complete to level up the event pass. Thankfully, there are ways to earn more challenges so players can unlock more Fracture Tenrai rewards in Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass progression has been criticized by many players as too slow, and that unfortunately applies to the Fracture Tenrai event pass as well. Only a limited number of challenges are available at the moment. Here’s how you can get more event challenges in Halo Infinite.

How to Get More Event Challenges in Halo Infinite

Event challenges in Halo Infinite are marked with an orange banner. They can be found in the same place as the normal weekly challenges. Since event challenges are mixed in with normal challenges, the only way to get more event challenges is to complete weekly challenges until an event challenge appears on your list.

Welcome to Fracture: Tenrai – the very first free event for #HaloInfinite! Learn how to unlock event-exclusive rewards, like the Yoroi Armor Core, in our latest post. Event ends Nov. 30, but Fracture: Tenrai will return later in Season 1! ⚔️ https://t.co/WIqn1PjMar pic.twitter.com/8hoqX2ISpb — Halo (@Halo) November 23, 2021

If you have any Challenge Swaps, then you can use them to exchange a standard weekly challenge for an event one. Since the challenge you’ll receive is random, however, there’s no way to guarantee that you’ll end up with an event challenge. Most Halo Infinite weekly challenges are easy though, so you should be able to knock most of them out without any issues.

Sadly, there are only a limited number of event challenges available each week. It is impossible to complete the entire Fracture Tenrai event pass within the first week of the event. You’ll have to finish the challenges available this week and then wait for the event to return later in the season to get more. Here’s the full Fracture Tenrai event schedule.

Week 1 : November 23 – November 29, 2021

: November 23 – November 29, 2021 Week 2 : January 4 – January 10, 2022

: January 4 – January 10, 2022 Week 3 : February 1 – February 7, 2022

: February 1 – February 7, 2022 Week 4 : February 22 – March 1, 2022

: February 22 – March 1, 2022 Week 5 : March 19 – April 5, 2022

: March 19 – April 5, 2022 Week 6: April 19 – April 26, 2022

All of the Fracture Tenrai event challenges revolve around the Fiesta playlist, which gives players random weapons every time they spawn. Some of the event challenges can be quite difficult, like getting several killing sprees in Fiesta, but players will have plenty of time to get all the event rewards since Fracture Tenrai will return six times during Season One.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Campaign will be released on December 8, 2021.