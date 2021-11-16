Halo Infinite Weapon List: All Weapons in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has just had its multiplayer component launch and eager fans around the world have flocked to experience the latest Halo instalment by 343 Industries. The latest instalment has a vast and diverse range of equipment that players can use and this guide article will be a complete Halo Infinite weapon list for the game at the moment. The experience itself has an abundance of new gameplay to delve into and gives a grandeur reminder of the golden-age Halo games. It’s time to suit up and make your mark on the landscape once again.

The Halo Infinite Weapon List

The weapons in Halo Infinite certainly pack a punch and every one can be utilised in different ways to gain an edge over your opponents. Here is a complete list of all the weapons available in Halo Infinite:

MA40 Assault Rifle

VK78 Commando

BR75 Battle Rifle

CQS48 Bulldog

MK50 Sidekick

Disruptor

Plasma Pistol

Pulse Carbine

Skewer

Heatwave

S7 Sniper

Hydra

Mangler

Cindershot

Ravager

Shock Rifle

Gravity Hammer

Stalker Rifle

Energy Sword

Gravity Hammer

Sentinel Beam

That is the complete list of all available weapons in Halo Infinite for the moment that players can utilise. As you can note, there is a lot on offer for players with these weapons. Many weapons have made their return from Halo instalments before Infinite, making sure to pick the correct arsenal for your spartan will see you levelling up fast through the battle pass and undoubtedly enjoying yourself with the weapons that each are unique in their own right.

There are also some new additions to the weapon arsenal for you to experience in the game.

Weapon Spotlight — Shock Rifle

One of the new weapons to make an appearance in Halo Infinite is the ‘Shock Rifle’. This weapon is a ‘Banished’ weapon that can even be used to arc off players or various objects on the map towards enemies. It also has the capability to damage multiple enemies at once because of the shock arc potential, this weapon is one to watch out for on the battlefield.

The design of the weapon itself is extremely slick and the people you play with will notice this. The weapons ‘barrel’ has a design that means business and players will know that it will deal a lot of damage right off the bat. Furthermore, the weapon is known as a mid to long-range weapon due to the overall gameplay direction of this particular rifle. It should be noted that it has a magazine size of twenty ‘ bullets ‘/energy. Every time that you fire the weapon, five ammo will be spent however it only takes two body shots in total to kill an enemy player. Headshots on the other hand can kill enemies in a single burst if you aim correctly with the electric lasers that will fire. Simply control the recoil correctly and you are going to be a grandeur foe on the battlefield for the enemy team.

Will you be using the new weapons in Halo Infinite this month?

Halo Infinite fully releases on December 8th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.