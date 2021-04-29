343 Industries has now released a new update patch for all versions of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This update was released on April 28th, 2021 and it comes with a lot of fixes.

The official version number of the update is 1.2282.0.0. On Steam the patch size is only 50.8 MB. If you are playing the game on Xbox consoles, the update size is just 1018.4 MB. On the Microsoft Store and Game Pass users on PC, the max size is 12.63 GB.

The new patch for Halo: The Master Chief Collection pretty much fixes a lot of bugs that were in the game. Many of the improvements made are thanks to gamers that have given the developers their feedback on the game.

You can look at the full patch notes posted down below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC) Update Patch Notes (April 2021)

Resolved issues

Many improvements come from Halo Insiders feedback and Halo Support tickets submitted by our community. Thank you for participating and please keep submitting tickets! Below is a breakdown of fixes in this update:

Global

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to crash when the active profile is signed out.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash while the player is idle in the Main Menu for a long time.

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to crash when switching the Game Preset slider to Custom in Social Games.

slider to in Fixed an issue where players could end up soft locked if two or more players using controllers attempted to play a title within MCC that they do not own.

Halo: Combat Evolved

Multiplayer

Improved audio and reverb issues on several maps. We are continuing to process feedback around this issue.

Halo 2: Anniversary

General

Fixed a bug that caused the F key to always swap between frag and plasma grenades if the player had at least one of each, regardless of the player’s keybindings.

Halo 3

Forge

Fixed a bug on the map “Epitaph” that caused the game to crash when placing a machine turret or plasma turret on the floating platform while New Skins is set to Enabled.

Halo 3: ODST

Firefight

Fixed a bug that caused one user in every matchmade ODST Firefight session to have the ability to end the game from the pause menu.

You can visit the official website for more details about this new April update. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is out now for the PC and Xbox family of consoles.

