Harvest Moon: One World Update 1.01 Patch Notes

Update 1.01 has arrived for Harvest Moon: One World and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The latest update for Harvest Moon has released on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 platforms. This latest update focuses on changes to the game that have come about due to player feedback. Here’s what you can expect to see changed in Harvest Moon: One World after update 1.01.

Harvest Moon Update 1.01 Patch Notes

Animals and pets now have a longer and more consistent lifespan

In game time passes more slowly

Adjusted clock speed

Friended animals have longer lifespan

text updates and minor changes

To get the latest Harvest Moon One World update you will need to close your game to download the content. It is expected to release around 9am DT on the eShop and PlayStation Store. Harvest Moon: One World released back in March 2021 and it’s been well received by the Harvest Moon community. However, the bulk of these changes that have been added in update 1.01 have come from community suggestions on how to make the game better. Natsume says that they will continue to listen to fans via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, emails, and through their Natsume VIP program.

Harvest Moon One World is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 in North America. For more information regarding this update head over to the Natsume Blog which details all things Harvest Moon.