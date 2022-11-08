In Harvestella, players are able to plant a wide array of crops on both the game’s regular field and on special biomes. The latter of which can grow exclusive kinds of plants and thus produce key ingredients for some handy and expensive resources. But how can you unlock the Waterside and Cave Biomes in Harvestella?

Harvestella: How to Unlock the Waterside and Cave Biomes

You can unlock the Cave and Waterside Biomes in Harvestella by welcoming the Earth and Fire faeries, as well as both the Wind and Water faeries to your farm respectively. Once that happens, you will just need to keep completing their requests until you unlock the biomes. On a side note, as you could check out in the image above, the Waterside biome will be frozen during Winter.

Completing the Orders of both the Wind and Water faeries will also allow you to level up the biomes. Thus unlocking new functions and increasing their overall size. Completing Faerie Requests is also the only way in which you will be able to unlock both new farm-related passive abilities and production-related craftable recipes, which will allow you to make food for your animals, as well as make jam, milk, and sugar, among other resources.

How to Unlock All Faeries in Harvestella

You will be able to unlock all Faeries by taking part in the game’s main storyline. To be more specific, The fire Faerie ”Juno” will join the farm on the morning after your complete the Spring Seaslight main storyline, While the Wind, Water, and Earth faeries will join after you complete the game’s 3A, 3B, and 3C main chapters. Overall. all of the faeries will have joined your farm by the end of the game’s third main chapter.

You can currently play Harvestella exclusively on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022