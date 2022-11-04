Harvestella: The Best Crops to Plant in Spring

Are you wondering what the best crops to plant during Spring in Harvestella are? Farming is one of the game’s primary objectives and takes a lot to manage. One crucial aspect of farming is planting the correct plants during the specific seasons of the game. This guide will cover all the best crops to plant during the Spring season, so you have the best yield. This is important because the Grilla and materials you harvest will help unlock other aspects of the game more quickly.

The Best Crops to Plant during Spring in Harvestella

You will begin the game during Chapter 1, which is also the Spring season. As you naturally progress through Chapter 1, you will be given free seeds by doctor Cres and need to unlock the Hammer to open up more growable areas on your farm.

How Do Seasons Work?

Each season in Harvestella lasts for 30 in-game days. After the 30-day time limit is up, the Quietus will appear, and any crops you have will die. You must complete a dungeon during Quietus that you have one day to complete. After the Quietus is over, you will enter the next season for another 30 in-game days, where you will start your harvest from scratch. Specific crops do best during different seasons, so pay attention to what crops you are planting.

Which Seeds Should I Plant?

These are the three best Seeds to plant during the Spring season:

Carrops

Nemean Tomatoes

Stellar Wheat

Carrops

Carrops will be your primary money maker until you progress further in the game. They take only one day to harvest, so make sure you sell them before your day ends. Seeds cost 105 Grilla and harvests for 115 Grilla profit. You can use the profit gained from Carrops to unlock the Fishing ability, which costs 800 Grilla.

Nemean Tomatoes

Nemean Tomatoes will eventually replace Carrops because of their ability to be re-harvested, meaning you don’t have to buy more seeds and can continue to profit from your initial crop. This means you don’t have to buy more seeds, saving you money over time. Nemean Tomatoes take five days to grow.

Stellar Wheat

You will want to save Stellar Wheat, as you can process it into flour once you have the Flour Mill. Stellar What takes two days to grow. Seeds cost 40 Grilla and harvests for 55 Grilla profit.

