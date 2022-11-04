How Much Money Do You Pay The Doctor in Harvestella?

While venturing through the beautiful world of Harvestella, players may find that their journey comes to a close sooner than initially expected. If this happens, you’ll find yourself transported back to town under the care of Cres. Players will also notice that their pockets are a bit lighter, as they will need to pay a Doctor’s Fee for the service that they received.

But what happens if a player doesn’t have enough money to cover this, or is seeing an odd amount of money missing? Is there any set price that players will need to pay to cover the cost of their injuries? There seem to be a few different variables in play to affect the cost of her services, so let’s get patched up and see what happens!

How Much Is The Doctors Fee In Harvestella

After heading out of town and making tracks into the world, players will have an opportunity to engage in combat with other monsters out in the wild. However, if not fully prepared before entering the dungeons included in this game, there is a chance that you’ll get knocked out. After waking back up, players will find that they have been rescued by Cres, the local doctor. And like any good doctor, she needs to make sure that she gets paid.

But, how much will players lose if they are knocked out? It seems to vary, depending on a few key factors. In Harvestella, it doesn’t seem to matter how much gold you are carrying on your person at any given time, it seems to depend on the distance away from town. If players have just stepped foot out of town, they’ll be charged less. On the other side of the coin, the further away from town they happen to be, the more money is charged. While it’s a shame we can’t bring friends along for the ride in this life-simulation game, it’s good to know that we have people ready to protect us in our village.

If you’re planning on taking a trip in Harvestella, make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of coins to avoid an embarrassing conversation with your doctor in the future. Plus, you’ll need plenty of cash to afford some new outfits in the future, so it doesn’t hurt to save up when possible!

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022