When Can You Save in Harvestella?

Harvestella relies on slow, incremental upgrades and progress rather than diving head-first into an action-packed story, which means that its pacing might be slightly slower than you would expect. Because of this, you will want to rely heavily on saving points and fast travel to ensure you don’t lose any of the steady progress you have made in a session. But unfortunately, the ability to save isn’t as available as you’d need it to be from the get-go. Players have been questioning how to save since the game’s demo was released. So read on to find out when exactly you unlock the ability to save.

When Do You Unlock Saving in Harvestella?

If you are new to the game, saving isn’t a readily available feature many players have encountered during the demo. In fact, you won’t be able to save your game manually until halfway through the first dungeon you enter. You will need to have the Motus Magicite, which will be given to you by Dianthus — a member of your party who you will be introduced to when you begin the game and who will accompany you within the first dungeon.

Before entering the first dungeon, you have probably encountered a number of glowing orbs around your farm and Lethe Village. Once you have gained access to the Motus Magicite, you will be able to interact with them, and they will become fast travel spots and save points for your adventure. Unfortunately, Harvestella doesn’t have an autosave feature, so you will need to rely on these to keep track of your progress and save your game. However, outside of dungeons, these spots are not short in supply, so you won’t ever find yourself stuck, even if getting there in the first place is a bit long.

Harvestella will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC on November 4.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022