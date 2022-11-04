Are you wondering how to unlock fishing in Harvestella? Fishing is an important, albeit expensive, ability you should learn as soon as possible. The fish you catch becomes an essential piece of the cooking mechanic, allowing you to create items that help you when exploring places like dungeons or make extra Grilla to unlock other aspects of the game. Pick out your favorite bucket hat and gather those worms because here is everything you need to know about the fishing mechanic in Harvestella.

How to Unlock Fishing in the Harvestella

The fishing ability can be unlocked from the General Store for 800 Grilla. You can find the General Store in Lethe Village, which is open from 8 AM to 8 PM. 800 Grilla may seem like a lot, but you can easily unlock fishing by day two if you earn currency by selling crops and Star Crystals from the first dungeon. Once the finishing ability is unlocked, you can fish lakes, ponds, and rivers. You will know a spot is fishable because you will see a white fishing node. It is a white diamond shape with a fish inside of it.

What is Fishing Used For?

Fishing is crucial because you need it to unlock new recipes for food items. These food items will help your health and stamina as you explore Harvestella. You can also sell fish for Grilla if saving up for a specific item from the General Store.

How do I Fish?

The fishing mechanic is straightforward. Cast your fishing line in a marked fishing spot. Watch your bait closely, as it will go entirely submerged. You must press the catch option when white water splashes around it. After you catch a fish from a specific node, you will have a more challenging time catching additional fish as they will be spooked. Your fishing rod can be upgraded in the General Store later in the game, allowing you to catch rarer fish.

Fish Encyclopedia

There are a total of 58 fish for you to unlock in Harvestella. Your progress is tracked in your Encyclopedia. To access the Fish section of the Encyclopedia, pause your game, navigate to the Encyclopedia tab, and then move down to the Fish section.

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022