Hellboy Web of Wyrd was revealed at The Video Game Awards 2022, and the rogue-lite adventure game set in the Hellboy world has given a lot to talk about. The reveal trailer gave players a small glimpse of what is to come in the future, but luckily we have compiled all the information available, so get ready to learn more about Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd: Platforms, Release Date, and more

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will feature an original story created with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. This enticing new story will feature several monstrous creatures that will give players a thought challenge. The game also features a unique graphic style that makes it stand apart from other titles in the genre.

Platforms

According to Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s reveal trailer and Twitter profile, the game will release on Xbox Series S|X and PC. So far, there is no information about the game coming out to other platforms, but until the developers make another statement in the future, players should cross their fingers and hope they bring this game to more platforms.

Release Date

Hellboy Web of Wyrd does not have a release date yet. The game has just been revealed, and the developers have not released any information regarding its launch date.

Gameplay

The one-minute and thirty-second reveal trailer showed players a glimpse of how the game’s combat will work. The game will feature a melee-focused combat system with ranged attacks to fight all the different types of enemies the game will throw at players on their adventures.

Story

According to Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s reveal trailer and its description, Hellboy and his team will have to find a missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House.

Players will be sent through a series of different and unique adventures that will stand on their own, but they are linked to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House.

Voice Actor

Hellboy will be voiced by Lance Reddick. A well-known actor with roles in movies like John Wick, White House Down, and the recent Netflix series Resident Evil. Sadly, Hellboy will not be voiced by Ron Perlman, but we are sure that Lance Reddick will make an outstanding performance.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022