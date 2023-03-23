Here’s How to Load the Fortnite OG Map Code for Creative 2.0

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0, also known as Unreal Editor for Fortnite, is finally out, and players are already using its expanded customization features to build some phenomenal islands. One well-established team of Fortnite Creative Mode developers, Atlas Creative, is celebrating UEFN‘s long-awaited release by using it to recreate the iconic island that started it all.

Atlas Creative hasn’t officially launched the original map just yet, so this article will explain how to load the original Fortnite map in Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0.

The Island Code for the OG Fortnite Map

Fortnite Battle Royal’s main map has undergone many changes throughout the game’s four Chapters. However, the original island that served as the setting of Season 1 is still many fans’ favorite iteration. Over the years, many Fortnite Creative Mode developers have taken it upon themselves to recreate the game’s first map, but Altas Creative is the first team of developers to do so in Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0.

Less than a week before Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0′s official release, Atlas Creative teased Fortnite fans by posting a picture of their Season 1 map to their Twitter page. Within hours of Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0‘s launch, the team released a trailer that showed players how good classic locales like Sandy Shores and Tilted Towers look with Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0 improved graphics and lighting engine.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Atlas Creative hasn’t released the Island Code for their version of Fortnite’s original map. Although the team has had access to Fortnite Creative Mode 2.0 for quite some time, the team is still putting the finishing touches on their recreation of Season 1’s map.

Once Atlas Creative releases the original map’s Island Code, you can input it by selecting the game mode you want to play and going to the Island Code tab. Given how faithful Atlas Creative’s recreation of Season 1’s timeless map is, it won’t be long before you can relieve the memories of your first drop into PvP.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023