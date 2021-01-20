Hitman 3: How to Import Hitman 1 and 2 Levels and Progression

Being able to import Hitman 1 and 2 levels and progression into Hitman 3 is one of the things that makes the game so cool. In our Hitman 3 review, we heavily praised how interconnected the entire trilogy feels now that it’s in one launcher. You can use items and unlocks from past levels in the new levels, and everything you do will get you new gear and items that are useful in any location. However, things are a bit rocky right after launch, but things should clear up soon. Here’s how to import Hitman 1 and 2 levels and progression into Hitman 3.

How to Import Hitman 1 and 2 Levels Into Hitman 3

If you’re playing on PlayStation or Xbox, you can find the Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 Access Passes in the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. If you own the games, then the Access Passes should show up as free. If you do not own the games, however, you can purchase them separately to get the old levels.

If you’re playing on PC, things are a bit more complicated. Because Hitman 3 is an Epic Games Store exclusive for the time being, importing old levels is a hassle. Anyone who buys the game within 10 days of launch will receive the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass for free, and the Hitman 2 Access Pass is heavily discounted for the same time period.

If you own Hitman 1 on the Epic Games Store, then you can claim the Access Pass for free, but Hitman 2 isn’t on the Epic Games Store so there is no way to transfer ownership (even if you have the game on Steam). IOI has stated that a solution is on the way for players who own the games on Steam and don’t want to repurchase them, but for now, it’s the only way.

How to Transfer Your Hitman 2 Save File to Hitman 3

To transfer your save data and progression from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3, you need to create an IOI account. To do so, visit the official IOI site. Then, create an account, follow the instructions in the activation email, and then link your PSN/Xbox Live/Epic/Nintendo account. Progress for Stadia players carries over automatically.

Once your account is created, log into your account within Hitman 3. The game will direct you to a website to perform a one-time progression transfer. You can also visit the website directly here. If you have already started playing Hitman 3, your progress will be erased once you carry over your Hitman 2 progress. The IOI servers are being hammered on launch day, so this process may not be working when you try it. If you cannot get it to work, please be patient and try again another time.

