Using a sniper rifle is a great way to score a long-distance kill in Hitman 3, but you can’t nail a cross-map snipe without knowing how to zoom in. The most important part of a sniper rifle is its scope, but figuring out how to zoom in can be tricky. You’ll also have to unlock a sniper rifle first, as you won’t start out with one in your arsenal. Here’s how to zoom in with a sniper rifle in Hitman 3.

How to Zoom With a Sniper Rifle in Hitman 3

You can adjust the zoom level on a sniper rifle in Hitman 3 by pressing up and down on the D-Pad. You can only adjust the zoom level while holding L2/LT to use the scope. If you’re playing on PC, you can use the mouse wheel to zoom in and out.

Not every sniper rifle has a variable zoom function, however. Some snipers have a set scope magnification, while others feature various zoom levels. If a sniper has a variable zoom scope, it will have a white icon with a 3x or 4x symbol to indicate how many levels of zoom it features. The Hackl Leviathan Sniper Rifle Covert you can unlock in Chongqing and the Sieger 300 Viper you can unlock in Mendoza both feature variable zoom, for example, but the Bartoli Woodsman Hunting Rifle unlocked in Dartmoor does not.

Sniper rifles are unlocked in Hitman 3 by increasing your mastery level in each location. Most locations have a sniper rifle somewhere on their reward track, but not every level has one. Hitman 3 also lets you import the levels from the first two games, so you can also unlock a sniper rifle in any of those levels and bring it into the new locations introduced in Hitman 3. You can unlock a sniper rifle by increasing your mastery level in Miami from Hitman 2 and use that rifle in Berlin from Hitman 3, for example.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.