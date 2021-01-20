A sniper rifle is one of the most useful tools to have in Hitman 3, but 47 won’t be able to do any long-range sniping until you sink a few hours into some of the game’s levels. Of course, some levels have sniper rifles laying around that you can pick up and use, but it’s going to take some time before you can unlock a sniper rifle that you can call your own. Once you unlock a sniper rifle, you can bring it with you into any of the game’s levels, so it’s well worth putting in the work to unlock one. Here’s how to get a sniper rifle in Hitman 3.

How to Get a Sniper Rifle in Hitman 3

Sniper rifles are obtained by increasing your mastery level on certain Hitman 3 levels. There are four sniper rifles that you can unlock, and each of them is listed below.

Druzhina 34 DTI (Dubai Level 15)

(Dubai Level 15) Bartoli Woodsman Hunting Rifle (Dartmoor Level 20)

(Dartmoor Level 20) Hackl Leviathan Sniper Rifle Covert (Chongqing Level 20)

(Chongqing Level 20) Sieger 300 Viper (Mendoza Level 20)

The Druzhina 34 DTI and Bartoli Woodsman Hunting Rifle are unsuppressed rifles, but they have their uses. The Druzhina has piercing rounds that will penetrate targets, and the Bartoli is a shorter ranger weapon for medium-range encounters. If you’re looking for a silenced sniper, then the Hackl Leviathan Sniper Rifle Covert and the Sieger 300 Viper will suit your needs. The Leviathan is a more powerful weapon overall, but the Sieger 300 is more mobile and has better handling.

Some levels have sniper rifles within them that you can pick up and use, but you will not be able to keep them permanently outside of that mission. One of the targets in Berlin is located next to a mounted sniper rifle that you can take, and there are hunting rifles behind a glass case near the main entrance of Dartmoor. Also, Hitman 3 allows you to bring over your progress and unlocks from Hitman 2, so you can check out our Hitman 2 sniper rifle guide if you’d rather unlock one on any of the older levels.

Jaeger 7 (Paris Level 5)

(Paris Level 5) Jaeger 7 Lancer (Sapienza Level 20)

(Sapienza Level 20) Jaeger 7 Tiger (Bangkok Level 15)

(Bangkok Level 15) Sieger 300 (Colorado Level 15)

(Colorado Level 15) Sieger 300 Advanced (Hokkaido Level 20)

(Hokkaido Level 20) Jaeger 7 Mk II (Miami Level 5)

(Miami Level 5) Druzhina 34 (Mumbai Level 20)

(Mumbai Level 20) Sieger 300 Tactical (Isle of Sgail Level 10)

(Isle of Sgail Level 10) Sieger 300 Ghost (A House Made of Sand – Complete All Escalation Missions)

These sniper rifles are unlocked in the levels from Hitman and Hitman 2, but they can be used in any of the levels in the entire trilogy as long as you have access to them.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

