Hitman 3 – When Are The Preload Times For Each Platform?

The World of Assassination Trilogy is nearing a conclusion with the release of the upcoming and hotly anticipated Hitman 3. There is certainly an interesting history with this trilogy, starting as an episodic game under Square Enix, before going full release with the sequel under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and then now being published by developer IO Interactive directly for the third game. The game is less than a week away right now, which means it’s that time to start thinking about preloading the game so you can get started as soon as the game launches on January 20.

Hitman 3 Preload Times

As with most games, there is not a standard preload time across all platforms, which is exactly the case with Hitman 3. We’ll start off with the Xbox series of consoles, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, where you can not only purchase the game right now, but also preload it immediately to be ready for the release next week. Just make sure you either have your console set to download the game if you preordered prior.

The PlayStation consoles, both PS5 and PS4, is not quite ready for preload yet, though you can pre-purchase the game right now if you want. The preload for Hitman 3 on PS5 and PS4 will be available on Monday, January 18. No specific time is known yet, but we assume it will be sometime that morning. Just make sure you have your settings on your system to do auto-downloads and it should have it ready for you as soon as it goes up on the servers for preload that will then allow you to play it on Wednesday when it launches.

It was previously announced that Hitman 3 would be a timed exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, which limits you to one place to preorder the game. Unfortunately, there will not be a preload for the game on the Epic Games Store for Hitman 3, which also means for the PC in general. This means you will just have to download the game as soon as the game goes live at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, January 20.