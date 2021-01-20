A Crowbar can be used to open up shortcuts and break open locks in Hitman 3, and the opening Dubai level features a ton of locked doors and shortcuts. You may think it would be hard to find a Crowbar in a high-end skyscraper packed with the richest people in the world, but it’s actually pretty easy to find one in the maintenance areas. 47 isn’t allowed back there without a disguise, however, so you’ll have to find a new look. Here’s where to find a Crowbar in the Dubai level of Hitman 3.

Where to Find a Crowbar in Dubai

There are two places to find a Crowbar in the Dubai level of Hitman 3. The first place is on Level 2 of the building just north of the Art Gallery. This is a maintenance area, so you’ll need a disguise to walk in unnoticed. It’s very easy to get in and out wearing just a suit though. The Crowbar is propped up against a box in a hallway where workers and guards patrol. Check the map below if you’re having trouble finding it.

The second Crowbar can be found on Level 2 of the building just south of the Art Gallery. It’s outside on the wooden deck just below the Helipad. You should be able to walk right outside onto the deck from the Art Gallery. The Crowbar is propped up against a wooden crate where a maintenance worker patrols. Check out the map below if you’re having trouble finding it.

There are likely a few other Crowbar spawn locations on this map, particularly on the higher floors, but these two are the easiest to find and obtain. You can carry them around with you without raising any suspicion, and they can be concealed in your inventory without any trouble. You can use them to break open locks to reach the penthouse floor or to permanently unlock shortcuts that can be found throughout the level.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.