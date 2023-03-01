Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Pack: How to Get and Whats Included

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Pack is additional content players can purchase to unlock in-game cosmetics and other items. While the pack adds stylish gear, there is also a different battle arena that you’ll find once you purchase the package. For those interested, we will review how players can get the Dark Arts Pack and everything included.

What’s Included in the Dark Arts Pack for Hogwarts Legacy

Those who purchase the Dark Arts Pack will access exclusive gear called the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set. These clothes are much darker than other options in the game and feature dark robes and a hat with skulls with a smoke finisher, making you stand out from the rest of the students. Also, a dark arts mask is included.

Additionally, the Dark Arts Pack includes an exclusive mount once unlocked in the game. This is the Thestral mount, a spooky-looking beast that will get you around the vast open world much quicker than other options in the game.

Lastly, players will gain exclusive access to the third Battle Arena called the Dark Arts Battle Arena. This arena will allow players to use the three unforgivable curses during the battle and can be found in the Forbidden Forest.

Related: All Battle Arena Locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get the Dark Arts Pack

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the Dark Arts Pack was available to all players who pre-ordered the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe edition, there are still options to purchase the pack. Depending on the console you are playing Hogwarts Legacy on, to buy the Dark Arts Pack, all you need to do is go to the additional content screen.

For example, the additional content screen is found at the bottom left of the main menu screen for PlayStation players. Click on additional content, which will bring you to another page that shows the Dark Arts Pack, which will bring those interested into the store to purchase the pack. The same goes for Xbox players. The pack can be purchased through the Steam store for those playing on PC.

The Dark Arts Pack is currently at $19.99 US dollars for every console.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023