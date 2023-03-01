All Battle Arena Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Battle Arenas in Hogwarts Legacy is about testing your wizard skills against waves of enemies. With three Battle Arenas in the game, they are a great way to practice different spell sets and determine which ones work best for you. These arenas are also a great way to farm experience points and reach level 34 quickly for the House Cup! Read on if you want to know all three locations of the Battle Arenas.

All Three Battle Arena Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

When you encounter these Battle Arenas, you will be asked to shatter up to twenty vases found in the nearby area. Use your Revelio spell to help you locate these vases, and once you destroy them, the battle arena will officially unlock for use. Below are the locations of each Battle Arena.

Note: You can zoom out on the map to show the name of each region. Doing so will make locating these Battle Arenas much easier. Also, use the images shown in this guide for reference.

Feldcroft Battle Arena

Players can find this Battle Arena in the Feldcroft region on the southeast side.

North Ford Bog Battle Arena

Players can find this Battle Arena in the North Ford Bog region on the east side.

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Players can find this Battle Arena in the Forbidden Forest region on the southeastern side. This arena is only available to those who preordered Hogwarts Legacy. Players will have all three unforgivable curses unlocked during this arena, hence the name Dark Arts.

Now that you know where all three Battle Arenas are, you can unlock the “Rise to the Challenge” trophy. This trophy unlocks when players attempt the arenas found in the North Ford Bog and Feldcroft regions. Players do not have to fight in the Dark Arts Battle Arena to unlock this trophy.

While you attempt these arenas, upgrade your gear to its full potential to make it far during the fight. It can get tricky in the later rounds of the battles, so preparing beforehand is necessary.

