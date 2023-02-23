How to Win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Avalanche Software

Any dedicated wizard will want to win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy. This award goes to the house that obtains the most points throughout the school year, which has been shown in the movies and books the game is based on. But how do you win this grand prize in the latest Harry Potter video game? We will inform you of everything we know regarding the House Cup.

Win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy

Luckily, points being rewarded throughout the game, and being mentioned in cutscenes, are pointless when it comes to winning the House Cup in the game. In fact, any house you are in will be the one to win the cup as long as you meet some requirements. Keep in mind that this can only be done once you have completed the main story.

Requirements to Win the House Cup

To win the House Cup, all you need to do is complete The House Cup Mission. This mission becomes available after you finish “Weasley’s Watchful Eye” post-main quest.

Reaching the House Cup quest isn’t the only requirement you must meet; you also need to reach level 34. You can gain as many experience points as possible by completing side quests, relationship quests and collecting collectibles along your journey. You can also earn experience points quickly by invading dark wizard camps found in the world and killing as many enemies as you can.

Related: How Many Side Quests Are in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you meet the necessary requirements for winning the House Cup, all you need to do is head to The Great Hall at the Hogwarts school. Here, you will activate a cutscene and be able to watch your specific house win the cup. Congratulations, you are now one of the best legacies Hogwarts has ever seen!

While you are out on your goal to reach level 34, have some fun with it by learning how to achieve a combo of 100! It could be an excellent way to kill plenty of enemies.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023