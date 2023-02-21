Easiest Way to Reach a Combo of 100 in Hogwarts Legacy (Raising Expectations)

Image: WB Games

To earn the Raising Expectations Trophy/Achievement in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to ‘reach a combo of 100.’ That’s one hundred spells flung at your enemies without any interruption, which can sound like a rather daunting task at first. Luckily, we’ve found an incredibly easy way to earn this achievement and build up a combo Merlin himself would be proud of.

How to Earn the ‘Raising Expectations’ Trophy/Achievement in Hogwarts Legacy

To earn the Raising Expectations in Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to hit enemies with a combined total of one hundred spells. Thankfully, this includes your Basic Cast, as well as your cooldown spells. While you could perform this with patience in a Battle Arena, the method we discovered below is so foolproof that even a Hufflepuff could do it.

The easiest way to reach a combo of one hundred in Hogwarts Legacy is to visit a specific spot in the Forbidden Forest at night. To the North East of the West Forbidden Forest Floo Point, marked in the image above, you will find a single Inferius standing on top of or in an abandoned structure.

Inferi can only be killed when first hit with a fire spell (Incendio or Confringo), meaning you can repeatedly hit this undead creature with your Basic Cast without it dying. Once you’ve hit the Inferius one hundred times, the Raising Expectations Achievement/Trophy is yours.

Walk directly up to the Inferius and then run at a distance. Most of the time, it won’t follow you and allow you to pelt it with attacks like a training dummy. You can carry out this trick on any Inferi in Hogwarts Legacy, though this spot only has one, which makes it much more manageable.

Now that you’ve earned ‘Raising Expectations,’ check out our guide on how to earn the Finishing Touches Achievement/Trophy in Hogwarts Legacy, which involves performing Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game.

