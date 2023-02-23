How Many Side Quests Are in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy features a vast open world with tons of stuff to do. With a compelling main quest, there are also a bunch of side quests to do when you complete the story. These side quests consist of three categories: Relationship quests, Assignments, and side quests in general. Are you wondering how many the game has in total? We have the answer for you.

Number of Side Quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a total of 93 side missions to take on. These are split between the three categories, where 57 are considered side quests, 12 are Assignments, and 24 are Relationship quests. To complete all of these side missions, it should take you around 65 hours, and that includes the main story as well.

For a brief description of each category, an assignment is given to you by Professors around Hogwarts, which more likely than not results in learning a spell as a reward; relationship quests are side missions that focus on mini stories with characters you befriend and side quests can vary dramatically.

Completing these side quests will benefit you in the best way, considering they will provide you with valuable rewards such as more experience points, Galleons for purchasing items, and much more. It is recommended to complete some side quests as you progress through the main story to get the most out of the Hogwarts Legacy experience.

Some of these side quests can be extremely difficult, and it is best to be prepared before you take them on. You can do this by making sure you have the best spells equipped in your spell sets and also ensuring you have enough potions in your inventory.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023