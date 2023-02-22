Hogwarts Legacy Spell Tier List: Best and Worst Spells

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy has players always learning even more spell combos to go up against some of the toughest enemies in the game. It is no surprise that many people will be on the lookout for Tier Lists relating to their favorite parts of the Wizarding World. This article will take you through our Hogwarts Legacy spell tier list ranking the best and the “worst” all in one place.

Best and Worst Spells in Hogwarts Legacy: The Tier List

S-Tier Spells

Diffindo

Levioso

Crucio

Avada Kedavra

Accio

Expelliaramus

Ancient Magic

When thinking of the S-Tier spells, our mind automatically goes to some of the Dark Arts spells such as Crucio which can be a game-changing spell when you unlock it. This is thanks to the sheer power it can unleash on enemies. However, spells like Diffindo equally shouldn’t be disregarded as combining it with Glacius turns it into a powerhouse.

A-Tier Spells

Transformation

Glacius

Imperio

Descendo

Bombarda

Ancient Magic Throw

Basic Cast

For A-Tier we have included one of the fun spells which is ‘Transformation‘ and this can turn enemies into random objects — a great time to be had all-round. Further, Levioso combined with a well-timed Descendo will always be a brilliant combo. Likewise, the Ancient Magic Throw can be a saving grace in tough battles.

B-Tier Spells

Depulso

Flipendo

Confringo

Disillusionment

Protego

Stupefy

Alohomora

Depulso and Flipendo still hold their own against some of the other top-tier spells, they are great to have in one of your main spell slots. Disillusionment is another spell that some people can take advantage of from time to time. Sneaking into a camp with this on and eliminating enemies while hidden is always brilliant, it feels like Metal Gear Solids cardboard box all over again.

C-Tier Spells

Incendio

Conjuring Spell

Arresto Momentum

Evanesco

Beast Petting Brush

Beast Feed

Revelio

Petrificus Totalus

The Beast utility spells have been placed in this tier as they still add a lot of functionality and fun to the game, taking care of beasts is an enjoyable pastime for many players. Although Incendio could have a higher place in the tiers, we believe it belongs here. This is because when you unlock Confringo you tend to not go back to this spell too much. Although the talent which allows a ring of fire to surround the player after use of Incendio does make it more practical and fun to use again.

D-Tier Spells

Wingardium Levioso

Lumos

Reparo

Altering Spell

Although these spells have been placed in the D-tier it doesn’t mean they are absolutely useless as spells overall. It just is about how practical they are in the field, Reparo for example doesn’t get used too often, and although Wingardardium Levioso has a lot of nostalgia attached — you will tend to only lift a few crates with it.

As can be observed there are plenty of enjoyable spells for you to use within the game, and transforming enemies into various objects such as barrels never gets old. Whether you choose to use the best spells as often as possible or simply are on the lookout for fun side spells to utilize — you will find them here.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023