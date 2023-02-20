How To Solve the In The Shadow Of Time Quest In Hogwarts Legacy

In the Shadow of Time is one of the many quests you can pick up from Sebastian Swallow in Hogwarts Legacy. Although your main goal is to collect a relic, this is the only time you will be able to learn the Imperius Curse.

The quest is fairly simple if you know what to do. So here’s a quick guide on completing the mission and the choices you need to make to learn the Imperius Curse during the In the Shadow of Time quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy In The Shadow Of Time Quest Guide

To start the In the Shadow of Time quest, head over to the Feldcroft catacombs Floo Flames station and talk to Sebastian Swallow. After a brief conversation, he’ll tell you that there’s a relic inside the catacombs that can potentially cure his sister’s disease.

As you two venture into the catacombs, you will be ambushed by spiders in the first two rooms. Unless you defeat them, you won’t be able to progress into the third room. The third room is rather empty. It has an altar right in the middle. On the altar, you will find some notes and a pile of bones. Pick up the notes and talk to Sebastian.

After the dialogue is over, you will now have to open the door. To do this, you will have to pick up skeletons and feed them into the doorway. You will need three such skeletons. You will find the first one on the altar itself. Cast Wingardium Leviosa to get the first set of bones to the doorway. The two remaining sets of bones can be found inside this very room. If you’re finding it difficult to find these bones, cast Revelio. The bones will be highlighted in blue.

Once you’re in the next room, Sebastian will offer to teach you the Imperius Curse which is one of the three Unforgivable Curses. You can choose to learn the curse by selecting the dialogue, “Yes, I’d like to learn the Imperius Curse.” However, if you don’t wish to learn the curse, you can do so by selecting the dialogue, “I’d prefer not to learn the Imperius Curse.” You should learn this curse because it’s an essential spell in the Death Eater build.

After you’ve completed the dialogue sequence above, you will immediately be ambushed by a group of spiders. Defeat them to move on to the next room. You will come across another door that can be unlocked by placing three skeletons. Use Revelio to locate where these skeletons are and then bring them to the door.

As you progress further, you will come across more spiders till you finally come to yet another skeleton door, but this one has markings on it. You will also notice some walls with some weird markings and drawers on top of them. Check the marks on the doorway and then head to the wall with the corresponding marks and open the drawers. Pick up the pile of bones that fall out and place them on the door.

Once the door is open, head inside and pick up the relic. As you’re about to leave the catacombs, you will be stopped by Ominus Gaunt. Although he doesn’t put up a fight at all, you will have to use the Imperius Curse on him in order to leave the catacombs.

After you’ve left the catacombs, you’ll head back to town only to find Ranock loyalists wrecking havoc. Sebastian will eventually cast the Imperius Curse to save his sister. Once you’ve defeated the enemies in the area, make your way back to Hogwarts. Here you will come across Sebastian’s uncle, who’s very annoyed about the two of you using an Unforgivable Curse.

A brief cutscene will follow and once it ends, the In the Shadow of Time quest will also end in Hogwarts Legacy!

- This article was updated on February 19th, 2023