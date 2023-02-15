Are you wondering how to complete the Well, Well, Well side quest in Hogwarts Legacy so you can find that magical treasure? A fun aspect of Hogwarts Legacy is finding treasure maps that lead to additional gear. However, treasure maps are less than helpful, and the treasure is often found in a completely different location than where you found the map. Don’t worry, though, because we have the solution you need to find the treasure map given to you by the Magical Well. Here is how to complete the Well, Well, Well side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Use the Well’s Treasure Map to Find the Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

Travel to Aranshire using the Floo fast travel point. If you do not have this Floo location, you must travel directly east of Hogwarts Castle. The location is shown on your map. After that, you can set your waypoint to the side quest marker, leading you to the Well. Approach the Magical well and listen to it. After it is done talking, you will automatically have the Well’s Treasure Map added to your inventory. The map will point you to the treasure’s location, but like the Solved by the Bell or The Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quests, it is not very helpful.

Next, you need to use the Irondale Floo fast travel point. Then, mount your broom and fly south across a canyon until you reach the ruins, as shown on the map above. Unfortunately, you will not be able to reach the ruins without flying on your broom.

While looking at the entrance to the ruins (two banners will be on either side of it), turn right and head across the bridge. A single tree is located here, and your character will comment, saying it looks like the one on the treasure map. Next, cast Levioso on the tree, lifting it and revealing the treasure chest tangled in its roots. Open the chest to finish the quest and enjoy your new gear.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023